Air Transat to launch direct Montreal-Barbados flights in December 2026

The new twice-weekly service is expected to strengthen Barbados’ tourism sector and improve travel access between Canada and the Caribbean ahead of the 2026 winter season.

Barbados: Air Transat has introduced new direct flights that will connect Montreal to Barbados, starting from December 13, 2026. This is expected to provide travelers with increased options for traveling between Canada and the Caribbean, while the airline expands its network around the world.

The new service will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. Flights will be carried out using an Airbus A321LR aircraft with a capacity to accommodate 199 passengers.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) said that the new route is part of its plan to increase access to the island for Canadian travelers and to boost long-term tourism growth.

BTMI Director of Canada, Eusi Skeete, welcomed the announcement and said that this new route is a step forward in Barbados’ push to establish strong air ties in the Canadian market. He added that the new flights will help increase tourist traffic from Quebec and will also support sustainable tourism for the island.

“This strategic expansion in the Quebec market reflects the island’s focus on securing airlift that enhances accessibility and supports long-term, sustainable demand,” Skeete stated.

The Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, also said that the new service from Air Transat "reflects the continued demand for Barbados within the Quebec market.”

This new route by Air Transat follows shortly after Air Canada announced plans to introduce non-stop flights from Halifax to Barbados, also beginning in December.

Both the new routes will strengthen the tourism market in Barbados and its presence in the Canadian air market before the start of the 2026-2027 winter travel season. It will also help boost the businesses for hotels, restaurants, taxis, tour guides, local vendors, artisans, and craft shops.