Caribbean Airlines launches direct Barbados-Tobago flights to boost regional connectivity

The new twice-weekly service between Barbados and Tobago aims to improve connectivity and offer passengers faster, more flexible travel options across the Caribbean.

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines has launched a new flight service between Barbados and Tobago to improve regional connectivity. This will also offer more flexible options for passengers when planning their trips.

The airline will provide this newly launched service twice a week, on Sundays and Wednesdays, making it suitable for both short trips or a longer stay. Travelers leaving Barbados can reach Tobago in a short time, with easy return flights without the need for connections. This direct flight will allow the passengers to experience the best of the two countries.

Barbados is known for its lively culture, historic sites, and energetic atmosphere. Visitors can also enjoy a tour of historic sites like UNESCO-listed Bridgetown, world famous rum distilleries like Mount Gay, local cuisine at Oistins fish fry, adventurous activities like snorkeling and diving.

On the other hand, Tobago has a more laid back atmosphere which includes quiet beaches and beautiful natural settings. It features pristine beaches like Pigeon Point, Main Ridge Forest Reserve for hiking, and turquoise waters for swimming.

By reducing travel time, the airline is focusing on allowing the travellers to enjoy their destination and not worry about the transit. This will also promote and strengthen regional ties between Caribbean countries.

Tickets can be booked through the airline’s online website at www.caribbean-airlines.com . These also include other channels like call centre bookings, ticket offices, and mobile apps.

Flight Schedule

BW212 – Tobago to Barbados

Sunday: 5:30 PM – 6:25 PM

BW212 – Tobago to Barbados

Wednesday: 3:55 PM – 4:50 PM



BW213 – Barbados to Tobago

Sunday: 7:10 PM – 8:05 PM



BW213 – Barbados to Tobago

Wednesday: 5:35 PM – 6:30 PM

Caribbean Airlines is the national airline of both Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. The airline flies to more than 28 destinations from the Caribbean to North and South America, and is known as the biggest airline in the Caribbean region. It consists of over 20 aircrafts in its fleet and headquarters are based in Piarco.