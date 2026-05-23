Guyana: Boat captain feared dead after Barama River collision near Kokerite Village

Police said one passenger was rescued and taken to hospital after two boats collided on the Barama River near Kokerite Village, while search efforts continue for the missing captain.

Guyana: A boat captain identified only as “King” is feared dead after disappearing into the Barama River following a collision between two vessels in the North West District on Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident occurred near Kokerite Village while multiple passengers were travelling along the river route toward Charity.

The Guyana Police Force, while confirming the incident, said that an investigation has been launched into the incident which took place around 9:30 am at Barama River located in Kokerite Village in the North West District.

The incident involved a wooden balahoo which was being operated by a 24-year-old man of Grant Anna Regina, Lower Pomeroon River as well as a small aluminum boat operated by King. Police informed that initial enquiries revealed that the balahoo was proceeding along the Barama River and was arriving from Bamboo Landing, North West District towards Charity carrying four individuals when a collision reportedly took place with the small boat in which the victim was.

Officers further added that as a result of this, the two occupants of the aluminum boat fell into the river. One of them who was a 23-year-old male of Kariako Village was rescued while the captain of the boat failed to resurface. As of now, efforts to locate the missing man have remained unsuccessful .

Reports also confirmed that the rescued occupant was taken to the Moruca District Hospital where he was treated and remains under observation.

Meanwhile, the captain of the balahoo was arrested and is helping police with the investigation. The engines and boats have been lodged as investigations into the incident continue.

Meanwhile, the incident has also generated significant discussion across social media after one resident claimed that the balahoo involved in the collision was allegedly the same vessel connected to another recent tragedy in the region.

“O my God, that is the same boat the young man who was murdered by the Spanish-speaking female was to travel home with,” one commenter named Burry Telisa wrote online. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between the two incidents.