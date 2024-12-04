Ready to Replay? Spotify Wrapped 2024 to drop this week

Spotify Wrapped is a personalized recap of our favorite artists, songs, and genres along with our listening habits.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has fans eagerly waiting for its release as no official date has been announced by Spotify yet.

According to some recent rumors, Spotify Wrapped might release on December 4 as it has been releasing on Wednesdays for past few years with recent one being Spotify Wrapped 2023 launched on November 29, 2023.

This provides a unique experience that allows users to remember their musical journey throughout the year and share it with others on social media like Instagram and Tiktok.

Spotify Wrapped was first launched in 2015 with the introduction of Year in Music feature, letting fans view their top artists of the past year.

What time does Spotify Wrapped 2024 come out?

As of now no official statement has been released stating this year wrapped’s release date but is expected to drop on December 4, 2024 as per recent rumors.

The company has been dropping hints on social media stating that ‘Spotify Wrapped is coming’ on Instagram and ‘Are you #SpotifyWrapped ready?’ on Facebook.

Fans eagerly waiting for this year’s wrapped

Everyone is waiting for Spotify Wrapped this year asking Spotify to release it as they can’t wait for it anymore.

Fans are commenting on social media, “Just launch this year’s wrapped”, “Just give us a date already” and “Drop it before I come over and do it myself please.”

Key features to expect this Spotify Wrapped

Some features that were part of last year’s wrapped were:-

· Artist Video Messages – exclusive messages from artist to their top 1% listeners.

· Sound Town – A feature that matches users with a city based on their favorite artists and songs.

· Me in 2024 – A feature that groups listeners into categories based on their listening habits.

New features that might be a part of this year’s wrapped are:-

· New sharing feature – easy sharing of wrapped highlights on social media platforms.

· Enhanced artist profiles – Artists can make their profiles pop with merch, links and playlists of their 2024 favorites.

How to access Spotify Wrapped 2024

To view Spotify Wrapped 2024, the app should be updated up-to date with a few hours of listening history.

The platform in a news release stated that if the app isn’t automatically or manually updated for a while, the listeners are then missing out on some great features.

They further stated that with the latest version of Spotify, users will have access to new features and enhanced experiences that their team worked hard for.

How does Spotify track listening data

Listening data of users gets recorded including songs, artists, and playlists that Spotify collects through their app or web player.

The number of times a song is played and total time spent listening Spotify also gets recorded with them.

Listeners thought that Spotify stops counting data on October 31st but on Halloween this year, the company shared a post with caption, “Spotify Wrapped doesn’t stop counting on October 31st.