Mother, stepfather remain in custody after Angelo Plaza murder confession shocks Tobago

Twenty-year-old Khalifa Tobias and her common-law husband Shannon Miller are reportedly being questioned by homicide officers after the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo.

Trinidad and Tobago: The mother and stepfather of deceased two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza remains in police custody as investigations into the tragic incident continue. Police officials confirmed that five other people detained during the investigation have since been released after questioning.

Twenty-year-old Khalifa Tobias and her common-law husband Shannon Miller are reportedly being questioned by homicide officers after the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo.

The toddler was reported missing on Monday, May 11, 2026 from his stepfather’s home located at Cambridge Trace Goodwood in Tobago. The suspects later allegedly claimed that the child disappeared from the house which triggered an island-wide search operation involving villagers, hunters, police, drone and members of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency.

For several days, teams searched across the island nearby bushes, beaches, drains as well as forested areas across Goodwood and surrounding areas as residents held candlelight vigils and prayer gatherings pleading for the safe return of the child.

However, the investigation took a dramatic turn on Friday, May 15 after CCTV footage contradicted statements given by the suspects about the time the toddler went missing. The footage clearly showed them near Cambridge Junction at the same time they claimed they were at home when Angelo mysteriously disappeared.

Following this revelation, his stepfather confessed to strangling the child to death and discarding his body in the sea. Investigators are now pursuing several leads including the possibility that the toddler may have been killed the day before he was reported missing.

The case has triggered widespread public anger and emotional reactions across Trinidad and Tobago with many citizens demanding justice for the missing child.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has also given a statement in the case after he said that it is now ‘almost impossible’ for authorities to find the missing Tobago child and admitted that if the child is eventually located, “it might be considered a miracle.”

He revealed that emergency responders believed that they may have spotted the child’s body at sea last week but remained unable to recover it before it disappeared. The minister assured that the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service reported what appeared to be a sighting in waters that was covered with heavy sargassum seaweed sometime last Tuesday.

Alexander said that by the time they turned and came back to try and retrieve the body, it was gone. He described the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance as “very heart-wrenching” and also extended his heartfelt condolences to Tobago and grieving relatives affected by the tragedy.