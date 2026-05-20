Seven in custody as search intensifies for missing Tobago toddler Angelo Plaza

Police have widened the search for two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza into new areas of Tobago as investigators examine electronic devices and pursue a possible homicide investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: Seven individuals had been taken into police custody by Tuesday evening in connection with the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza. The investigation has intensified and expanded into new areas of Tobago as the search for the toddler continues who has been missing for over a week now.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that search operations were carried out at the Mt. St. George dump and Dam Road on Monday and in the Pig Farm Road area on Tuesday. Police confirmed that no evidence has been found linked to the missing toddler as of now.

Investigators also seized some electronic devices during the investigation, which are being examined by the Cyber Unit for possible leads.

The toddler disappeared last Monday, May 11. He was reported missing after Angelo’s mother and her boyfriend realized that the child was nowhere to be found around 7:30 pm after checking their home, which is located near Cambridge Trace in Goodwood.

Angelo Tobias Plaza is described as light-skinned and of mixed descent. His mother told the officers that he was wearing only a diaper when he disappeared.

The case has now become a large-scale multi agency investigation, which includes Special Victims Division, Tobago Division Gang Unit, Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago Divisional Task Force, Canine Unit, and the Criminal Records Office.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team have also joined the efforts to locate the two-year-old.

The three main suspects in the case are Angelo’s mother, 22-year-old Kalifah Tobias; her boyfriend, 25-year-old Shannon Miller; and a third individual described as the child’s cousin.

Investigators have also changed the case from a missing persons investigation to a possible homicide.

Locals are calling the authorities to expand their search efforts to find the child. One individual said, “I really hope the parents are there searching also they should be assisting with locating him ..poor child,” while another stated, “All those in custody should be tortured and then they will talk.”