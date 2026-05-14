Bahamas-Linked Beechcraft King Air crashes off Vero Beach with 11 on board

Rescue teams in the United States confirmed all 11 occupants were found after the crash, with three passengers reported injured.

Bahamas: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) of The Bahamas has confirmed that a Beechcraft King Air flight traveling from Marsh Harbour in Abaco to Grand Bahama crashed near Vero Beach, Florida on Tuesday

According to the AAIA, the aircraft departed Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour before it went down in waters off the east coast of Florida. The flight was carrying 11 people at the time of the accident.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of The Bahamas (AAIA) confirms that it has received preliminary information concerning an aircraft occurrence that took place on Tuesday 12th May 2026 involving a Beechcraft King Air 300 aircraft with registration HP-1859,” stated the press release.

The US authorities, including the Coast Guard and Air Force rescue teams, responded to the scene and located all passengers and crew at a site located 50 nautical miles northwest of Vero Beach. Officials reported that three (3) passengers sustained minor injuries, while the extent of those injuries has not been made public.

The authority said that the survivors were rescued from the aircraft and immediately taken to the United States for medical care and other support.

Officials also confirmed that the crash took place outside Bahamian territorial waters. As a result, The Bahamas will not be at the forefront of the investigation into this incident. The AAIA noted that the responsibility for the investigation rests with the international authorities.

“Other appropriate authorities have been notified, including the State of Registry, Panama, and the State of Design and Manufacture, the United States of America. The AAIA has advised the relevant authorities that The Bahamas does not intend to commence the investigation based on the presently reported location of the occurrence,” further read the statement.

The AAIA said that it remains ready to provide support and information if requested by the leading authorities during the investigation.

“At this stage, the AAIA will not speculate on the cause of the occurrence, the condition of the aircraft, the circumstances leading to the accident, or the extent of injury or damage. Any such matters will fall within the scope of the official investigation conducted by the appropriate investigating authority once determined,” noted the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority of The Bahamas.