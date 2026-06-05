‘My Son Wasn’t a Robber’: Grieving mother seeks truth Behind Ronaldo Singh’s death in Trinidad

The mother said she is questioning police accounts after her son was found dead in Sangre Grande, urging investigators to fully examine the events leading up to his killing.

Trinidad and Tobago: The mother of 21-year-old Ronaldo Singh is grieving the tragic killing of her son who died on May 16 after being picked up by a driver who was known to him. She said that she does not believe that her son was involved in any kind of violent robbery attempt as described by a hire car driver and is convinced that he himself could be a victim of robbery.

In a recent interview, the grieving woman said that her son left home around lunchtime and never came back. She said that her son initially planned to sell copper he had collected from around the family home and was in regular contact with her the entire day.

She recalled that Singh told her that he was in Chaguanas but later he informed her that he had travelled to Sangre Grande and was attempting to secure transportation to come back home. The mother also said that a man known as ‘herman’ whom she herself identified as Antonio was in the vehicle with her son.

Just a few hours later, she got worried as Singh went unanswered and did not come back home for a long time. The mother recalled that she got a call from the Sangre Grande Hospital to which she rushed there and was told that her son had died.

The mother was told that her son’s driver’s permit and cellular phone had been recovered. She further said that the driver informed her that Singh was carrying around $3000 in cash and had paid him $300.

Still seeking answers, the grieving mother says several details surrounding the incident remain unclear and is calling on investigators to conduct a thorough examination of the circumstances leading up to her son's death.

Her appeal follows a police report stating that a 30-year-old hire car driver alleged he was attacked by two passengers during the early hours of May 16 along the Guaico Tamana Road.

According to the driver, he picked up two men at a bar before he was directed to a location near Hometown Supermarket. Police reportedly said that the driver is alleging one of the passengers struck him in the mouth with a glass bottle and tried to take control of the vehicle.

The driver told investigators that he armed himself with a fillet knife and stabbed one of the alleged attackers in the chest before both men exited the vehicle. He then drove to the Sangre Grande Police Station to report the incident and later sought medical attention for his injuries. A short time later, officers responded to reports of a man lying motionless along the Guaico Tamana Road in the vicinity of Friday's Restaurant.

The man was later identified as 21-year-old Ronaldo Singh who was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead there.

As officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, the victim’s mother is saying that she wants a thorough investigation of the circumstances which led to this tragedy.