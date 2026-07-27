Belize: Delivery woman killed in fatal crash on Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway

Police have detained the driver of an SUV after a 39-year-old delivery woman died in a collision on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway near Bella Vista Village on Sunday afternoon.

Belize: A 39-year-old woman lost her life in a traffic accident on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway near Bella Vista Village Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Tatiana Alvarado, a delivery woman from Bella Vista Village. Preliminary reports stated that the crash took place at around 4:35 pm between miles 44 and 45 of the highway.

Investigators said that a 26-year-old man from Belmopan was driving a Ford Escape and was headed towards Punta Gorda Town at the time of the incident. He was trying to overtake Alvarado, who was riding a Lifan 150 motorcycle in the opposite direction, when the motorcycle allegedly moved to the left and collided with the SUV.

Alvarado suffered serious head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the motorcycle caught fire after the crash and was completely engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived.

The driver of the Ford Escape has been taken into police custody, as officers continue investigating the fatal accident.

Several netizens are asking for stricter road safety measures while sharing their sympathies with the victim. One individual said, “If you're going to pass, you need to be able to go into the other lane fully before doing so. Too many times I have seen vehicles encroaching in the same lane while overtaking motorcycles and road bicycles. It's reckless and endangers the rider needlessly.”

Another person stated, “Respecting the rules put in place for traffic, many people would still be alive if they adhere to them. If you're on a highway and want to go left, allow the traffic behind you to continue freely by you pulling to your extreme right then proceed left if both lanes are clear.”