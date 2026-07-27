Guyana launches independent inquiry into deadly MV Barima Ferry tragedy

The five-member commission will investigate the causes of the MV Barima disaster, examine possible safety failures and negligence, and recommend reforms to strengthen maritime safety and emergency response in Guyana.

Guyana: President Dr Irfaan Ali has established an Independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the MV Barima ferry tragedy, one of the worst maritime disasters in the country’s history.

The five-member team comprises legal and maritime experts from across the Caribbean and Europe. It will be headed by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Smith. The other commissioners include retired Trinidad and Tobago Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard; Trinidad and Tobago maritime attorney Nyree Alfonso; Polish naval architect Dr Andrzej Jasionowski; and Jamaican maritime surveyor Captain Hamada Fouda.

The commission will investigate why the ship capsized, if it was overloaded with passengers or cargo, and whether all the safety regulations were followed. They will also assess the condition of the ferry, the actions of the captain and his crew, availability of life-saving equipment, and the conditions of weather and sea at the time of the disaster.

The inquiry will also focus on Guyana’s emergency response. It will assess how search and rescue operations were organized, how government agencies worked together, and what improvements are needed for better response to future maritime emergencies.

Consistent with my earlier commitment, the CoI into the MV Barima tragedy will determine any negligence, misconduct, dereliction of duty or institutional failures and recommend reforms to prevent a similar incident from occurring again, said President Irfaan Ali.

The commission will identify if there was any case of negligence, misconduct, or failure by individuals or institutions that led to the tragedy. The recommendations of the panel would include changes to maritime law, vessel inspections, passenger safety, emergency responses, and ferry operations.

MV Barima was sailing from Georgetown to Port Kaitum on July 18 when the vessel overturned the same night. Authorities found that the number of passengers onboard was much higher than what was reported in the passenger manifest. This raised concerns over the boarding processes and record keeping.