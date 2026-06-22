Belize: Multiple Heritage Bank employees seriously injured in traffic accident

Emergency responders rushed multiple Heritage Bank employees to the Independence Polyclinic after a vehicle crash in Stann Creek District, with at least one person reported seriously injured.

Belize: Several employees from the Independence branch of Heritage Bank in Belize were rushed to the hospital following a serious traffic accident on Saturday June 20, 2026 within the Stann Creek District area. The accident left multiple passengers injured and caused significant damage to the vehicle involved.

According to reports, one of the employees sustained multiple serious injuries during the crash. The Belize Police Department confirmed the incident and stated that the injured employees were transported to the Independence Polyclinic for medical treatment.

Details surrounding the accident remain limited at this time. However, the identities of the injured people have been publicly released by the officers who continue to receive medical care.

It is said that witnesses at the scene immediately contacted emergency medical personnel and police officers to report the incident. However, the circumstances that led to the crash remain unclear.

Emergency personnel reportedly arrived at the scene and stabilised the situation before assisting in transporting the injured to receive medical attention. The police officers have since launched their investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause behind the accident.

Details regarding the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim have not yet been publicly disclosed by the authorities and they have not released the exact number of people involved in the accident nor the details about the vehicles involved, yet.

The family members, friends, and co-workers are said to be anxiously awaiting updates on the condition of their loved ones involved in the incident, particularly the employee reported to be seriously injured.

Further investigations are ongoing regarding the matter and details concerning the condition of the victims and accident will soon be disclosed.