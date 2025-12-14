Antigua and Barbuda: Woman injured in vehicle crash on All Saints Road

The crash occurred along All Saints Road, where the woman was found unconscious inside her vehicle.

Antigua and Barbuda: A woman driver is seriously injured and was taken to the hospital after her vehicle crashed on Friday. The incident took place at All Saints Roads in Antigua, around 10:45 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed by the officials, as the investigation into the matter is still underway.

Authorities stated that on December 12, they received a call from a bystander who reported them about the incident, responding to which they reached the place of the incident.

Upon arrival they discovered a white Toyota Vitz GS crashed in front of Eden’s Place Studio Apartments along All Saints Road. Going near the vehicle they found a woman who was sitting unconscious on the driver’s seat and she was bleeding from her head.

Following which they transported the injured female to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where she is receiving treatment. Medical reports of her claimed that she has sustained multiple injuries on her body but they are not serious or deadly.

Since then the police officers launched their investigation of the matter and started gathering all CCTV footage of or near the area to know the cause behind the accident. They are also trying to figure out what caused the accident.

During the investigation, one of the witnesses told the officials that he saw a vehicle which was heavily damaged and appeared to have collided on the roadway. He further stated that at the scene there was no other person.

Officials further stated, they are still investigating the matter and will publish the further detail when available. They also urged the public to drive safely as they noted that “There is a strict need and rule to control vehicle accidents.”

Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Rawl Nicholas commented “I hope she will recover well, and overcome her injuries as soon as possible,” while the other said “What if she was drunk, because there was no one or no other vehicle which might crashed into her vehicle.”