Guyana: Illegal daycare shut down, caregiver arrested amid safety violations

Authorities shut down an illegal daycare in Guyana, taking children into custody and arresting a caregiver after multiple safety and sanitation violations were discovered.

Guyana: An illegal daycare centre was shut down by the Mayor of Guyana, City Council’s Public Health Department, and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CC&PA) on Wednesday during a joint operation at Robb Street.

According to police reports the operation was led by the Medical Officer of Health Suzette Reynolds, who was working alongside the Chief Environmental Health Officer Abiola Baker and other officers of the CC&PA.

The officers stated that during the operation the officers from (CC&PA) took custody of all the children and transported them to the Broad Street location for processing and safeguarding. Officers also arrested the Cuban national caregiver from the scene.

The parents of the children were contacted and after the completion of interviews with authorities, parents took their children home. Authorities also referred the parents to the registered daycare facilities closer to their workplaces to ensure proper supervision and care going forward.

Along with this officers also reported that all the school going students who were found at the daycare were referred to the Ministry of Education “for appropriate placement and follow-up,” stated by the council.

Additionally, officials also reported that during the search they found multiple breaches of childcare and public health standards at the location. And with that M&CC also stated the facility was overcrowded and lacked basic sanitation, including the “absence of potties and inadequate sanitary provisions.”

Council confirmed that all the fake caregivers are under the custody of Guyana police force, while stating that “We will continue partnering with relevant agencies “to safeguard children and ensure that all childcare operations within the city meet required standards.”

The identities of the suspects are not disclosed yet by the officials as they are still investigating the matter.

The publicising of this case has sent shockwaves through the entire community of Guyana, especially to parents as they are scared to send their children to any daycare. One of the Facebook users ‘Lenore Ayres’ commented “I can’t even imagine the pain of the parents who found out that they sent their children to the fake daycare. These people have no shame, they can do anything to make money, they don't differentiate between children and adults for them all are the same.”