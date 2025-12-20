Uber Taxi opens driver registration ahead of upcoming launch in Saint Lucia

Uber announced on December 16 that licensed taxi operators can now register through the Uber Driver app ahead of the platform’s planned launch in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia: Uber Taxi will officially launch in Saint Lucia in the coming months and the company announced that registrations are now open for licensed taxi drivers ahead of the app’s debut on the island.

Uber made the announcement on December 16, ahead of the ride-hailing app’s planned launch on the island, noting that licensed taxi operators can now sign up through the Uber Driver app.

As the platform will be operating exclusively under the Uber Taxi model, which means that only properly licensed taxi operators will be able to tap into the Uber market that will give them more access to tourists looking to get around the island as many are already used to the Uber Taxi services.

Drivers registering for the platform will be required to submit standard documentation, including a valid driver’s licence, taxi permit, insurance, banking details, a profile photograph and a background check.

Jorge Cordero, General Manager for Uber in Saint Lucia spoke with excitement telling licensed drivers and taxis that the sign up process has already begun for the Uber Taxi options.

With the app is looking for licensed taxi drivers who want to increase their earnings through technology and reach a growing segment of tourists who already know and prefer the Uber app.

Cordero went on to state that they will also be engaging taxi associations and transportation companies across the island, with the goal to work collaboratively with licensed taxi operators and their organisations for the preparation of Uber Taxi on the island

Cordero encouraged all licensed taxi operators and organisations to express interest in joining the platform through a dedicated registration process.

That will ensure that they better their earnings by tapping into the tourist markets, who already heavily rely on Uber Taxi as the model is already in use across several Caribbean territories, including Barbados, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The Uber platform is set to operate exclusively under the Uber Taxi model, with only properly licensed taxi drivers permitted to complete trips. The announcement of the app launch is set to be formally announced in the coming days.