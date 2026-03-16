Trinidad soldier shot dead in Chaguanas attack

As he was about to enter his car, another car pulled alongside and an armed man stepped out and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Trinidad and Tobago: The local police launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year old soldier from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment. He was shot multiple times on Saturday night, March 14, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Private Jealani Garcia Williams, whose body was found in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.

Williams was at a local parlor on La Clave Road at around 9:30 pm. As the soldier was about to get in his Nissan X-Trail, another car pulled beside him. An armed man exited the car and started firing multiple shots at him. The suspect fled the scene immediately after in his car.

The incident was immediately reported to the police by some bystanders. They found Williams lying motionless on the ground with multiple injuries. The deceased had the regimental number 13270 and was posted in Balmoral Park, Chaguanas.

Police also conducted a search for evidence in the area and found three spent shells. Two of the shells had marks from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR) and one had the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard (TTAG) markings. Officers also found a gun hidden in William’s waistband, which they believe was not used during the shooting.

Officers from the Chaguanas CID and Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigation are carrying out the probe. They are trying to determine the circumstances or the motive behind the shooting and also into the origin of the seized weapon and ammunition.

The case has raised concern as the seized ammunition is believed to be related to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. Police have also arrested some suspects in connection to the shooting but no other information has been made public.

This case has also gained public attention as the nation is in the State of Emergency (SoE). Michael Bartholomew said, “Specific assassinations/killings taking place in this SOE,” while Ramchan Ramroop stated, “To shoot a soldier that mean business. Gone bad. There must b a reason he got shot.”