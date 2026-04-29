Belize: Elderly man found dead in Orange Walk, Police suspect murder

The victim was found with chop wounds near his home after being reported missing, while police recovered a blood-stained machete and continue investigations with no suspect identified.

Belize: A 70-year-old retiree from Santa Martha Village, Francisco Perfecto Garcia, was found dead in Orange Walk District on Monday, April 27. The police believe that the deceased was murdered, but no suspect has been named yet.

They received a report about a missing person on Santa Martha Road on Monday. Officers were sent to a small unpainted cement house located about a mile from the main road, where they met with the deceased’s son, Sergio Garcia.

The 35-year-old son took police to a nearby bushy area where he found his father’s lifeless body. Sergio informed officials that he went to check on his father after family members could not reach him. Upon his arrival at the house, he found the back door left open and the home was damaged and untidy, which sparked concern that his father had been harmed.

The son later found Francisco’s body lying in bushes near the house, covered with a white and blue sheet.

According to the police, the victim had several chop wounds on his face. A black handled machete with blood on it was also found behind the property, which they believe was used in the attack. The body was taken to Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead by Dr Josemar Cantun.

The family has reported that several items were missing, including a red iphone 11 and gas tanks, which they believe have been stolen.

Police have secured the area and are recording statements of the witness. The investigation is still under progress, no suspect has been named yet.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences with the victim’s family. One of them said, “Poor son, suddenly lost father. May god give strength to him,” while another said, “Let police do work. They soon find the suspect."