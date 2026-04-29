Barbados: IShowSpeed faces backlash after surprise visit to Rihanna’s home

He visited KFC and Chefette, gave free meals to 150 people and later explored Barbados culture, food, school events and traditions during his livestream tour across the island.

Barbados: American streamer IShowSpeed is receiving backlash after his trip to Barbados on Monday, April 27. During the third stop on his Caribbean livestream tour, he visited Rihanna’s home and began shouting her name outside the property.

Many online viewers criticized him for showing up at the R&B singer’s residence unannounced. The moment quickly went viral on social media and received negative public reactions. Some of his fans defended him for his spontaneous streaming style, while others said that it crossed personal boundaries.

Soon after, someone opened the door and handed him a “green apple.” The stream ended shortly after that moment. Some of his fans defended him sharing, "Speed often uses a “green apple” to signal the stop of the streaming".

iShowSpeed visited Rihanna’s house in Barbados but when the door was opened, someone handed him a Green Apple making him end his stream 😳



- whenever Speed sees or says “Green Apples” it’s usually the moment he ends his stream. pic.twitter.com/rySV6YREly — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 27, 2026

Despite this, the tour continued with several high moments and technical glitches, including stream blackout. Speed also appeared frustrated which also garnered mixed reactions from the viewers.

One of the most talked about moments from the livestream was his visit to the historic Garrison, where he tried racing against horses. He lost the race, but remained in high spirit as he asked for a rematch.

Speed also visited the Christ Church Foundation School and interacted with the students. He also chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé” with an auditorium full of school children. This gained him new fans, who praised him for spending time with the children.

He also participated in a rap battle, visited and honored people who built the nation at the builders of Barbados’ wall, and joined the Barbados landscape dance.

The streamer also explored the local culture as he tried to learn about Nyabinghi (traditional Rastafarian mansion), tried local food like mahi mahi, flying fish, and tried raw sugarcane and sugarcane juice for the first time.

IShowSpeed was fascinated by how good Raw Sugar Cane is after trying it for the very first time in Barbados 😭🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/sdn7IUCa96 — yoxic (@yoxics) April 27, 2026

IShowSpeed also visited the KFC in Barbados. After an employee there asked for a hug, he jumped over the counter to give her a hug, before trying the food. He also tried a local fast food chain “Chefette”, and provided free meals to 150 people at Chefette.

A KFC employee in BARBADOS 🇧🇧 told IShowSpeed she wanted a hug and he IMMEDIATELY jumped in 😭 before trying the KFC there



" Why is it so good.....why " pic.twitter.com/25RNIdQ9NP — Saken (@sakenexe) April 27, 2026

IShowSpeed announces to locals in Barbados that the next 150 meals will be free and covered by him pic.twitter.com/NNy9wcEtYp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 27, 2026

He also interacted with the fans and made unforgettable moments. He also performed Cristiano Ronaldo's “Siu” celebration and reacted loudly in his signature style.

IShowSpeed rose to fame with his energetic YouTube videos. He is known for his loud reactions, fast paced streams, and unpredictable moments. His content goes viral and reaches millions of viewers worldwide.

The influencer aims to meet his fans across these islands with his Caribbean tour. He will also explore local streets, culture, try local food, and promote the nations on the global map with his livestreams. Many viewers connect with him due to his spontaneous reactions and unpredictable moments.

This visit by him will help these nations attract more tourists, as many people might see the landscape, culture for the first time. This will increase online interest and boost tourism.