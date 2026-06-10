23-year-old ‘Max’ remanded to prison for killing 7-year-old Guyana boy

Police said the suspect has been remanded after being charged in connection with the killing of a child and the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Zeelugt.

Guyana: 23-year-old Shaeed Mohammed, also known as ‘Max” has been formally charged with the brutal murder of seven-year-old Adriel Aftab Mohamed and attempted murder of 72-year-old Halima Itwari of Phase 3, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Guyana.

Mohammed appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the capital offence. The charge was enacted after police investigators obtained legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accusation alleged that on June 5, 2026, Mohammed murdered the child at Zeelugt. The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

After a brief court appearance, Mohammed was remanded to prison, and the matter was adjourned until July 20, 2026, for a report on statements.

Mohammed was arrested on Saturday and has confessed to the crime after the investigators confronted him with the evidence that allegedly confirmed his alibi at the crime scene. He eventually admitted to the crime and provided detectives with details of the events.

According to Deputy Commissioner and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, when the suspect was confronted with the evidence, he was unable to explain his presence at the crime scene.

“Being unable to deny his presence at the crime scene, the suspect confessed to investigators the gruesome details of what he did when he entered the home and thereafter,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum noted.

The knife recovered from the crime scene on Friday, June 5, 2026, has also been identified as the weapon used to stab the child and attack the elderly woman.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday, that determined that the child died from an incised wound to the neck. Investigators noted that there were sharp and blunt force injuries on the victim’s body, due to the use of a knife.

The quick action by the police force and remanding of the accused marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for young Adriel and his family. Further police investigations are underway as the matter will return to court on July 20, 2026.