A 28-year-old man was injured after a gunman opened fire on his home in Emon Lane, Valencia, forcing him and his wife to escape through a kitchen window.

Trinidad and Tobago : A gunman attacked a couple, opening gunfire at their home in Emon Lane, Valencia, in which a 28-year-old man was injured. The incident took place at the midnight of Friday, August 14, 2026.

Police reported, Kazon Moreno and his wife were sleeping at their home, when they were suddenly woken by heavy knocking at their front door around 1:30 AM. Moreno reached to look into and saw a man equipped with a firearm and wearing a hoodie over his face.

As Moreno refused to open the door, the fireman reportedly opened a fire at his house shooting multiple rounds. Moreno was harmed during the shooting incident . Scared for their safety, the couple managed to make their way out of the home through a kitchen window and requested immediate help approaching the neighbors, ultimately the police were informed.

Reaching the location police allegedly discovered a fire-breakout from the kitchen of the home and extinguished it. The crime investigative team , thereafter launched a probe and found 19 fired 9mm shells, 14 fired 5.56mm shells and two fired .45 calibre shells.

One unfired 9mm round and two likely Molotov cocktails were also recovered by the police. As of now no person of interest has been publicly recognised and arrested in relation with the incident. Investigation into the case is under process.

The recent shooting has again triggered the concerns regarding the violence on Emon Lane , in which three men were murdered in separate cases within six days in the month of April. A 49 year old Shaun Charles was shot dead on April 20 at his Emon Lane residence.

The next day, a 52 year old Dexter Ferreira, an employee at the Arima Borough Corporation, was critically shot near his home. Keshawn Guy, also known by the name Abdul Aleem, was shot multiple times while heading towards his Emon Lane home.

Following these incidents, Eastern Division police have strengthened safety measures and fostered targeted checks, highly visible patrols and information-led operations. The investigation is ongoing in the August 14 violence, the suspect and reason behind the attack remains to be uncovered.