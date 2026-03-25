Dominica to welcome 11 Cruise Ships in busy week of Port calls
A total of 11 cruise ships are scheduled to dock in Dominica this week, bringing thousands of passengers to ports across the island.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Dominica: The Tourism Ministry of Dominica unveiled the cruise weekly schedule from March 23 to March 29, 2026. Dominica will welcome 11 cruise ships this week, with each vessel expected to bring thousands of passengers to the island.
These vessels include - MV Aidasol, MV Royal Clipper, MSY Windsurf, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Wind Spirit, MV Grand Princess, MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Mein Schiff 2, MV Vision of the Seas, and SY Sea Cloud II.
Three cruise ships have already docked on the island on Monday, March 23, 2026. The first ship to arrive was MV Aidasol at 6 AM. It docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB), with 2686 passengers. The vessel departed the island at 8 PM to continue its journey.
It was followed by MV Royal Clipper, which docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) at 9 AM, and MSY Windsurf that arrived at the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) at 8 AM. Royal Clipper brought along 260 passengers and departed for its next journey at 6 PM, while Windsurf accommodated 214 passengers and left the port at 5 PM.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (March 25 - March 29, 2026)
March 25, 2026
MV Jewel of the Seas
2496 passengers
Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM
MV Viking Sea
1000 passengers
Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 6 PM
MV Wind Spirit
156 passengers
Cabritis Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM
March 26, 2026
MV Grand Princess
2600 passengers
Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM
March 27, 2026
MV Seven Seas Spendor
818 passengers
Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM
March 28, 2026
MV Mein Schiff 2
2894 passengers
Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM
MV Vision of the Seas
1000 passengers
Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 7 PM
SY Sea Cloud II
300 passengers
Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA - 1:30 PM; ETD - 11 PM
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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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