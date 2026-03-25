Dominica to welcome 11 Cruise Ships in busy week of Port calls

A total of 11 cruise ships are scheduled to dock in Dominica this week, bringing thousands of passengers to ports across the island.

Dominica: The Tourism Ministry of Dominica unveiled the cruise weekly schedule from March 23 to March 29, 2026. Dominica will welcome 11 cruise ships this week, with each vessel expected to bring thousands of passengers to the island.

These vessels include - MV Aidasol, MV Royal Clipper, MSY Windsurf, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Viking Sea, MV Wind Spirit, MV Grand Princess, MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Mein Schiff 2, MV Vision of the Seas, and SY Sea Cloud II.

Three cruise ships have already docked on the island on Monday, March 23, 2026. The first ship to arrive was MV Aidasol at 6 AM. It docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB), with 2686 passengers. The vessel departed the island at 8 PM to continue its journey.

It was followed by MV Royal Clipper, which docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) at 9 AM, and MSY Windsurf that arrived at the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) at 8 AM. Royal Clipper brought along 260 passengers and departed for its next journey at 6 PM, while Windsurf accommodated 214 passengers and left the port at 5 PM.



Cruise Weekly Schedule (March 25 - March 29, 2026)

March 25, 2026

MV Jewel of the Seas

2496 passengers

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM

MV Viking Sea

1000 passengers

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 6 PM

MV Wind Spirit

156 passengers

Cabritis Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM

March 26, 2026

MV Grand Princess

2600 passengers

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM

March 27, 2026

MV Seven Seas Spendor

818 passengers

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM

March 28, 2026

MV Mein Schiff 2

2894 passengers

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA - 8 AM; ETD - 6 PM

MV Vision of the Seas

1000 passengers

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 7 PM

SY Sea Cloud II

300 passengers

Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA - 1:30 PM; ETD - 11 PM