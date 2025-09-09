Trinidad and Tobago deploys police officers to 50 high-risk schools amid safety concerns

Trinidad and Tobago: After weeks of discussion about school safety, Trinidad and Tobago is finally set on a decision as the Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, announced that officers will now be stationed on the campuses of 50 high risk secondary schools all across the country.

Education Minister Dowlath assured citizens that from today September 8, police officers are bound to be patrolling the compounds of all high risk schools stationed in high risk neighborhoods.

And the officers set to respond to external threats will be stationed at strategic spots within and without the school compound while having little to none interactions with students or staff in the vicinity.

Dowlath noted that the officers are a last resort to any violence that will occur on school grounds as the principals, school safety officers, and other people have roles in schools so will the officers have the role of protecting students.

Dowlath insisted that although there have been criticism and mixed reviews on the implementation of the police officers on school compounds with stakeholders cautioning that the programme needs to be rolled out discreetly.

A decision that has been met with criticism among members of the community, who have raised alarms over the deployment of armed police officers on school compounds. One member being Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh, a clinical psychologist and president elect of the T&T Association of Psychologists who highlighted the psychological trauma that students may face from interactions with lethal weapons.

While she believes that a positive interaction with an officer in the safe system of school can potentially reshape their entire view of authority and safety, creating a more supportive model for future development if well trained supportive officers with consistent availability, responsiveness, and support can provide a sense of safety that allows the child to explore their environment and learn effectively.

While many other professionals in the child psychology field have questioned the parameters of the officers duties at schools and whether the officers will know when to and when to not take the gun out if a fight breaks out.

With some citing that Trinidad and Tobago has not been having a lot of school related shooting in comparison to the U.S. noting that the schools need to have psychologists, social workers, accessible to the kids in high risk schools.

Highlighting that it is not psychologically good for students to look at guns and ammunition due to what they represent as it gives a more abrasive and violent outlook of teaching and dealing with behaviours. Which may have a negative impact on learning and the children’s psyche.