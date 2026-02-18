From Zero Maternal Deaths to Water Security: Dr Terrance Drew Details Key Developments 

The Prime Minister said that having no maternal deaths in 2025 shows the health system is strong and improving.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, in his recent press conference, talked about several major developments including zero maternal deaths in 2025, near completion of the federation’s first MRI facility, the rollout of a government-owned desalination plant and the acquisition of prime Frigate Bay lands.

While speaking at the latest ‘Their Own Table’ roundtable, the Prime Minister placed particular emphasis on health outcomes and called last year’s maternal record a milestone and said that this reflects deeper systemic reform rather than chance. “In 2025, we had zero maternal deaths,” Drew stated and added that this is a sign of “a health system that is robust and a health system that is really advancing.”

He explained that this achievement came after the implementation of a coordinated pregnancy monitoring system which tracks expectant mothers across both public as well as private healthcare providers. Under this initiative, nurses and midwives serve as stewards and ensure that high-risk patients are followed up if appointments are missed.

Not only this, but a dedicated high-risk pregnancy support fund has also been established in St Kitts and Nevis to assist women facing financial challenges related to specialised care.

Alongside this, the Prime Minister confirmed that the federation’s MRI facility building has reached between 95-96% completion. Once operational, it will house the country’s first MRI machine which will significantly lessen the need for overseas diagnostic travel. He described this project as highly specialised infrastructure and noted that the local builders had to adapt to new technical standards to accommodate the advanced equipment.

Apart from healthcare, Dr Drew highlighted water security as another pillar of national resilience. The government’s first publicly owned desalination plant which is costing around EC$50-60 million has already been producing two million gallons of potable water daily and is scheduled for official commissioning shortly.

Notably, the desalination plant forms part of a wider water strategy that includes new well development and ongoing drilling efforts across the island. The Prime Minister further urged citizens to comply with water bill payments and said that the system is heavily subsidised and reinvestment is necessary to maintain reliability and expansion.

“We certainly don’t make any profit from water here in St Kitts,” he said and emphasised that revenue collected is directed back into drilling, infrastructure upgrades as well as supply stability.

Another significant announcement made during the roundtable was the government’s acquisition of 77.23 acres of prime land in Frigate Bay which includes full control of the golf course, clubhouse and operating company. The Prime Minister said the purchase was executed through the Citizenship by Investment programme using fewer than 800 units.

He mentioned that a significant portion of the land is expected to be subdivided into residential and commercial lots with a major focus on giving young citizens access to ownership in one of the federation’s most valuable districts. Another parcel overlooking Half Moon Bay is earmarked for high-value development which will include luxury villas and potential hotel investment.

“So, this move is to get our people to be able to build in Frigate Bay,” Drew said and stressed that prime land access should not be restricted by perception or social division.

The Prime Minister assured the citizens that the federation is moving in the right direction and several more advancements are on the way.