JNF Hospital MRI building project nears completion in St Kitts and Nevis

The near completed MRI building at JNF Hospital took some time to finish as it was built to exact specifications.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) building at JNF Hospital funded by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is now near completion with only a month before it starts to provide top care to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

Speaking inside the near completed MRI location, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that the building took some time to complete as it had to be built to specifications.

Prime Minister Drew, accompanied by the contractor Mr. Huggins, owner of Anthony Huggins & Sons construction company, Deputy Prime Minister and acting matron took a tour of the near completion building together.

“It had to be built to specifications not just an ordinary building and so we are winding up construction.” Huggins of Huggins & Sons Construction stated that the construction of the building was near completion and they were now winding down and preparing to get the MRI machine inside.

“The work is very close to completion as they are awaiting for some legs and MRI structure to come in” Huggins stated that the building is in its final phase and will probably start operating by the end of October 2025.

At the moment they were preparing the spring that will house the generator and whatever is needed here to prepare for the grand opening by the end of the month.

“At this moment everything is on path, This will be a very timely intervention.” Huggins noted that "the building will be completed on time as it is near completion.”

According to the acting matron the new state of the art MRI machine is said to be providing a more concise imaging for accurate diagnosis of the patients. As MRI machines have improved over the years.

The MRI machine will further help the hospital to strategically meet the demands of various needs of patients not only through diagnosis but timely and accurate interventions.

“You know, looking at the building and the capacities that it house, you know, it's quite appropriate, it's ergonomically laid out and strategically to meet the demands of the various patients,” concluded the acting matron.

Prime Minister Drew concluded the video tour posted on his official Facebook page under the caption, “The MRI Building at JNF Hospital is now in its final stretch! Soon, for the first time ever, our people will have access to advanced MRI scans right here at home! No need to travel abroad for essential diagnostic care. This is about saving lives, reducing costs, and giving our citizens the modern healthcare they deserve. We are building a stronger, healthier nation, together.”

“I wish you have this service soon. Thank you.” Prime Minister Drew concluded the video by commending the expertise that had been put into the MRI building at St. Kitts and Nevis that can deliver high quality, international standards of health to its citizens and the wider Caribbean.