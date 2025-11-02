2025-11-02 10:25:54
Facebook Instagram X Mail

JNF Hospital MRI building project nears completion in St Kitts and Nevis

The near completed MRI building at JNF Hospital took some time to finish as it was built to exact specifications.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) building at JNF Hospital funded by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is now near completion with only a month before it starts to provide top care to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

Speaking inside the near completed MRI location, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that the building took some time to complete as it had to be built to specifications.

Prime Minister Drew, accompanied by the contractor Mr. Huggins, owner of Anthony Huggins & Sons construction company, Deputy Prime Minister and acting matron took a tour of the near completion building together.

It had to be built to specifications not just an ordinary building and so we are winding up construction.” Huggins of Huggins & Sons  Construction stated that the construction of the building was near completion and they were now winding down and preparing to get the MRI machine inside.

The work is very close to completion as they are awaiting for some legs and MRI structure to come in” Huggins stated that the building is in its final phase and will probably start operating by the end of October 2025.

At the moment they were preparing the spring that will house the generator and whatever is needed here to prepare for the grand opening by the end of the month.

At this moment everything is on path, This will be a very timely intervention.” Huggins noted that "the building will be completed on time as it is near completion.”

According to the acting matron the new state of the art MRI machine is said to be providing a more concise imaging for accurate diagnosis of the patients. As MRI machines have improved over the years.

The MRI machine will further help the hospital to strategically meet the demands of various needs of patients not only through diagnosis but timely and accurate interventions.

You know, looking at the building and the capacities that it house, you know, it's quite appropriate, it's ergonomically laid out and strategically to meet the demands of the various patients,” concluded the acting matron.

Prime Minister Drew concluded the video tour posted on his official Facebook page under the caption, “The MRI Building at JNF Hospital is now in its final stretch! Soon, for the first time ever, our people will have access to advanced MRI scans right here at home! No need to travel abroad for essential diagnostic care. This is about saving lives, reducing costs, and giving our citizens the modern healthcare they deserve. We are building a stronger, healthier nation, together.”

I wish you have this service soon. Thank you.” Prime Minister Drew concluded the video by commending the expertise that had been put into the MRI building at St. Kitts and Nevis that can deliver high quality, international standards of health to its citizens and the wider Caribbean.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Flash floods last weekend. Facebook
Uncategorised

UPDATE: Flash flood warning still in effect across Jamaica

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Uncategorised

Magistrate Harris gives assurance legal practitioners, litigants will be...

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Uncategorised

Dominica Elections live results with updates

2025-11-02 10:10:15

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a press conference organised by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.
Uncategorised

WHO expects to have half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses ready by 2021

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Barbecue, the leader of the G9 and Family gang, Haiti
Uncategorised

PM Ariel Henry condemns gang violence in Haiti, threatens imprisonment an...

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-course menu (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis Mango Fest to host Supper Club on July 6, featuring delicious 4-cou...

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Breaking: Soriah Williams-Powell wins crown of Miss St Kitts 2024

2025-11-02 10:10:15

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad police officer resigns after finding mother dead, blames authori...

2025-11-02 10:10:15