Breaking: Soriah Williams-Powell wins crown of Miss St Kitts 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Soriah Williams-Powell has secured the crown of Miss St Kitts 2024 during an exciting event on December 17, 2024.

With an outstanding overall score of 629, the winner who is from the Verchilds High School captured the crown and brought immense pride to her school and community.

Following the victory, Soriah Williams Powell was seen breaking down in tears of joy as her poise, talent and brilliance lit up the stage and proved that hard work and determination truly paid off. She looked immensely beautiful while holding up the trophy and the crown.

Soriah was followed by Lajunique Boone, Miss ICCS who became the 1st runner up while De’Sheyniah Charles, Miss CHS became the 2nd runner up.

The pageant featured six contestants, all of whom showcased exceptional skills and talent and made the night one to remember.

The six contestants who competed in Miss St Kitts 2024 were as follows:



1. Kaylah Gerald, Saddlers Second School

2. Eushadika Francis, Basseterre High School

3. Jonesh Rogers, Washington Archibald High School

4. LaJunique Boone, Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

5. De’Sheyniah Charles, Cayon High School

6. Soriah Williams-Powell, Verchilds High School

All the six ambassadors did an amazing job as they represented their schools and the Federation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins also took to Facebook to express their congratulations to the contestants and the winners.

While addressing the winner, the Minister outlined, “Representing my alma mater, the BEST school in the multiverse, Verchilds High School, you absolutely brought the fire and made us all so proud! Your victory was well-deserved, and your performance was nothing short of spectacular.”

He also congratulated the runner ups and noted that the event was completely sold out and was truly one for the history books that showcased the immense talent and grace of the Federation’s youth.