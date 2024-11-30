St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew, Minister Samal Duggins highlight near-completion of Conaree Football Stadium

He emphasised that the then Labour government approved the project and a local builder from Conaree Ellison Isaac constructed the fence but after the government was changed, the project was stopped by the Unity Government.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with Minister of Sports Samal Duggins visited Conaree Football Stadium earlier this week to check the progress on the ongoing construction of the facility.

While sharing the glimpses of the ongoing progress on his official Facebook account, PM Drew noted that for several years, the people of Conaree were promised a football stadium and in 2014, when he became a candidate, he advocated for the fencing of the field and the construction of a stadium.

“The stadium was not built, and instead, a 40-foot container was delivered to be used as a changing room,” outlined the PM.

According to him, when he joined the office as the Prime Minister, he made a commitment to the people of Conaree that if he was given the chance to serve as their MP, he would deliver the Conaree Football Stadium and at present he expressed his delight in reporting that the stadium is nearing completion.

He also expressed his gratitude to Duan Ferdinand, a dedicated advocate for the Conaree community, for his unwavering support.

Not only this, but Sports Minister Duggins also expressed his happiness over the fact that the stadium is at the last stage of its construction. He outlined, “When we invest in sports, arts, culture, agriculture and entrepreneurship, we are empowering communities and inspiring sustainable growth that benefits everyone.”

Duggins further highlighted, “I am beyond pleased to announce that this project is no longer “coming soon” but rather “under way!”

He stated that the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party Administration is committed to delivering results and not just making promises and this state of the art facility will soon stand as a testament to the dedication of the government in developing sports and empowering communities in St Kitts and Nevis.

Just in April 2024, the groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Conaree Playfield to signal the commencement of work on the new stadium and within a few months, the stadium is nearing completion.