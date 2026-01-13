Dominica welcomes busy cruise week with over 11,500 passengers expected  

The Cruise Weekly Schedule shows that arrivals will be spread across Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.

Dominica is set to experience a strong surge in cruise tourism as the island prepared to welcome multiple cruise vessels between January 12 and January 18, 2026. A total of 11 cruises is set to arrive which will bring over 11,500 passengers to its shores.

According to the Cruise Weekly Schedule released by the tourism authority of Dominica, the arrivals will be spread across Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port. The arrivals highlight Dominica’s growing capacity to accommodate both luxury and large-scale cruise vessels.

The cruise activity begins on January 12 with the arrival of MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer with both the vessels collectively carrying more than 440 passengers and will dock at Cabrits. The following day, MSV Club Med II is scheduled to arrive with 312 passengers which will further strengthening cruise traffic at the northern port.

The busiest days are expected to be January 14 and 15 when Dominica will host some of the largest cruise ships of the season. On January 14, MV Jewel of the Seas with nearly 2,500 passengers, will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, while MV Viking Sea with approximately 1,000 passengers will arrive at Woodbridge Bay Port on the same day.

Cruise activity intensifies on January 15 with MV Grand Princess bringing 2,600 passengers to Woodbridge Bay Port. On that same day, MV Ilma and MS Hebridean Sky are also scheduled to dock at Cabrits that would further contribute to a high-volume tourism day across multiple ports.

The schedule continues on January 16, with MSY Windsurf and MV Wind Spirit arriving at Roseau and Woodbridge Bay respectively, followed by the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 2 on January 17, which is expected to be one of the largest calls of the week with 2,894 passengers. The vessel is scheduled to remain in port until 9:00 p.m.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the strong cruise schedule, noting that each arrival provides significant opportunities for local vendors, tour operators, taxi services, artisans, restaurants and small businesses. The consistent flow of passengers throughout the week is also expected to support employment and stimulate economic activity across Roseau and surrounding communities.

Officials have reminded the public that cruise schedules remain subject to change as it depends on weather and operational factors. However, the January lineup reflects continued confidence in Dominica as a desirable cruise destination within the Eastern Caribbean.