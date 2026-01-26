Dominica set to welcome over 19,000 cruise passengers this week

Tourism officials said the weekly cruise schedule shows ship calls planned for Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and Woodbridge Bay Port.

Dominica: A total of 19,210 cruise passengers is all set to arrive to the Commonwealth of Dominica this week between January 26 and February 1, 2026. According to the official cruise schedule, 12 cruise vessels are scheduled to call at the island.

According to the official weekly cruise schedule released by tourism authorities, vessels will arrive at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.

The week began today with two luxury vessels MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer docking at Cabrits with a combined 440 passengers. Cruise traffic intensifies on January 27 when major ships including MV Celebrity Ascent and MV Mein Schiff 3 bring nearly 5,800 passengers in a single day.

Meanwhile, mid-week arrivals will remain strong as MV Jewel of the Seas will call on January 28 which will be followed by a busy January 29 that will feature three ships MV Marella Discovery, MV Artania and MV Ilma. These cruises will bring more than 3500 passengers combined.

On January 30 two cruises including MV Koningdam and MV Silver Spirit are scheduled to arrive and the week will conclude on January 31 with MV Mein Schiff 2 and MV Vision of the Seas that are set to add around 3,900 additional visitors to the total.

Tourism officials say the consistent flow of cruise passengers is expected to provide a significant boost to local businesses such as tour operators, taxi services, vendors, restaurants and attractions across Roseau, Portsmouth and surrounding communities.

Dominica Cruise Schedule: January 26 – February 1, 2026 (Date-Wise)

January 26, 2026: MV Royal Clipper (260 passengers), MV Star Flyer (180 passengers)

January 27, 2026: MV Celebrity Ascent (3,260 passengers), MV Mein Schiff 3 (2,506 passengers)

January 28, 2026: MV Jewel of the Seas (2,496 passengers)

January 29, 2026: MV Marella Discovery (2,124 passengers), MV Artania (964 passengers), MV Ilma (476 passengers)

January 30, 2026: MV Koningsdam (2,650 passengers), MV Silver Spirit (400 passengers)

January 31, 2026: MV Mein Schiff 2 (2,894 passengers), MV Vision of the Seas (1,000 passengers)