Caribbean Airlines earns prestigious APEX Five Star Major Airline Rating based on passenger feedback

It highlights how travelers truly felt about their experiences with the airline and reflects Caribbean Airlines’ long-standing commitment to delivering top-quality service, built over years of dedicated improvement.

Caribbean Airlines has achieved a new milestone in its journey after being awarded the elite APEX Five Star Major Airline rating for 2026. This is the highest honor in this category of aviation field. The award is special for the airline as it is based only on verified passenger feedback.

In the past, the airline has received the APEX Four Star Major Airline rating. This recognition was given in 2019, 2020, 2022, and again in 2025. The airlines moved from four star to five star rating, highlighting the progress made by them.

Caribbean Airlines said that this award is a reflection of its people. Each team member plays a role in the customer journey. Frontline staff provide that warm Caribbean welcome, and Behind the scenes, employees make sure everything runs smoothly. As a unit, they create the travel experience which the passengers enjoy and remember.

The award was officially presented during a ceremony on September 11, 2025. At the event, which took place at the APEX Global EXPO in Long Beach in California, United States of America, Caribbean Airlines was represented by Customer Experience Supervisor Leeann Gibbs. She accepted the award on behalf of the airline.

Caribbean Airlines is inspired by this recognition to continue improving its customer service and experience. The airline plans to focus on sustaining its success. This Five Star award is not just an honor for the airline, but is also a celebration for the Caribbean region. It is a recognition of the high degree of service and hospitality which the Caribbean has to offer the world.