Dominica to receive nearly 28,000 cruise passengers as nine vessels arrive this week 

Dominica: As the cruise tourism season 2025-2026 continues in Dominica, the Nature Isle is set to welcome nine vessels this week. Starting with today, the island nation will welcome MV Marella Explorer with 2253 passengers and MV Celebrity Ascent with 3260 passengers which will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port and Roseau Cruise Ship Berth respectively.

According to the Dominica Ministry of Tourism, the island this week, will welcome a whopping 27,595 visitors within seven days. These passengers are expected to contribute highly to the overall economy of the island nation, giving major benefit to everyone involved in the tourism sector.

The week will continue will the arrival of MV Valiant Lady which will bring 3350 passengers and MV Jewel of the Seas which will bring 2702 passengers on Wednesday followed by MV Britannia and MV Aidasol with 4250 and 2686 passengers respectively on Thursday.

On December 13, MV Marella Explorer will dock again with 2253 visitors at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth while the week will end with the arrival of MV Coral Princess and MV Aidaperla on December 14, 2025.

Dominica Cruise Weekly Schedule

December 8th – 14th

1. MV Marella Explorer

• Date: 12/08/25

• Passengers: 2,253

• Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 7 PM

2. MV Celebrity Ascent

• Date: 12/08/25

• Passengers: 3,260

• Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 6 PM

3. MV Valiant Lady

• Date: 12/10/25

• Passengers: 3,350

• Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 5 PM

4. MV Jewel of the Seas

• Date: 12/10/25

• Passengers: 2,702

• Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 6 PM

5. MV Britannia

• Date: 12/11/25

• Passengers: 4,250

• Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

• ETA: 7 AM

• ETD: 6 PM

6. MV Aidasol

• Date: 12/11/25

• Passengers: 2,686

• Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

• ETA: 6 AM

• ETD: 8 PM

7. MV Marella Explorer

• Date: 12/13/25

• Passengers: 2,253

• Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 6 PM

8. MV Coral Princess

• Date: 12/14/25

• Passengers: 2,491

• Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 6 PM

9. MV Aidaperla

• Date: 12/14/25

• Passengers: 4,350

• Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

• ETA: 8 AM

• ETD: 10 PM