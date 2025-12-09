2025-12-09 07:33:33
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica to receive nearly 28,000 cruise passengers as nine vessels arrive this week 

This week, the island is set to welcome 27,595 visitors, significantly boosting its tourism-driven economy.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: As the cruise tourism season 2025-2026 continues in Dominica, the Nature Isle is set to welcome nine vessels this week. Starting with today, the island nation will welcome MV Marella Explorer with 2253 passengers and MV Celebrity Ascent with 3260 passengers which will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port and Roseau Cruise Ship Berth respectively.

According to the Dominica Ministry of Tourism, the island this week, will welcome a whopping 27,595 visitors within seven days. These passengers are expected to contribute highly to the overall economy of the island nation, giving major benefit to everyone involved in the tourism sector.

The week will continue will the arrival of MV Valiant Lady which will bring 3350 passengers and MV Jewel of the Seas which will bring 2702 passengers on Wednesday followed by MV Britannia and MV Aidasol with 4250 and 2686 passengers respectively on Thursday.

On December 13, MV Marella Explorer will dock again with 2253 visitors at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth while the week will end with the arrival of MV Coral Princess and MV Aidaperla on December 14, 2025.

Dominica Cruise Weekly Schedule

December 8th – 14th

1. MV Marella Explorer 
Date: 12/08/25 
Passengers: 2,253 
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 7 PM

2. MV Celebrity Ascent 
Date: 12/08/25 
Passengers: 3,260 
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 6 PM

3. MV Valiant Lady 
Date: 12/10/25 
Passengers: 3,350 
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 5 PM

4. MV Jewel of the Seas 
Date: 12/10/25 
Passengers: 2,702 
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 6 PM

5. MV Britannia 
Date: 12/11/25 
Passengers: 4,250 
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
ETA: 7 AM 
ETD: 6 PM

6. MV Aidasol 
Date: 12/11/25 
Passengers: 2,686 
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
ETA: 6 AM 
ETD: 8 PM

7. MV Marella Explorer 
Date: 12/13/25 
Passengers: 2,253 
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 6 PM

8. MV Coral Princess 
Date: 12/14/25 
Passengers: 2,491 
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 6 PM

9. MV Aidaperla 
Date: 12/14/25 
Passengers: 4,350 
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
ETA: 8 AM 
ETD: 10 PM

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Venezuele Crisis: Chairman Harris leads CARICOM's shuttle diplomacy missi...

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Leader of opposition Denzil Douglas
Uncategorised

COVID-19 outbreak in SKN: Opposition raises concerns

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley
Uncategorised

Mark Brantley says he is "heartbroken" after two people shot dead in Nevi...

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Dominica to begin new phase of housing in Jimmit: Melissa Skerrit (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica to begin new phase of housing in Jimmit: Melissa Skerrit

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Residence where the woman and her baby were locked (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Ex-soldier locks up Venezuelan woman, 8-month-old baby at his property in...

2025-12-09 05:00:36

While sharing glimpses of this visit on his official Facebook account, Premier Brantley said, “As we continue to see investors entering Nevis and adding value to our economic landscape, I had the chance to visit Vanilla Paradise Nevis.”
Caribbean

Premier Brantley amazed by huge progress at Vanilla Paradise Nevis

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Barbados

Barbados wins 23rd gold at Chelsea Flower Show in London

2025-12-09 05:00:36

Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines to offer nine weekly flights between Trinidad and Miam...

2025-12-09 05:00:36