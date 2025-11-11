MV Amera makes inaugural call to Dominica as island welcomes 7 cruises this week

MV Amera made its inaugural call to Dominica on Monday with an estimated 910 passengers and docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

Dominica: As the cruise season 2025-2026 has officially kicked off in the Commonwealth of Dominica, the island nation is set to welcome seven cruises throughout this week. These cruises will bring around 20,000 visitors to the Nature Isle, giving a major boost to the overall tourism sector.

According to the information, MV Amera made its inaugural call to Dominica on Monday with an estimated 910 passengers and docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. To mark its maiden arrival, the tourism authority hosted an official plaque exchange ceremony aboard the cruise.

Captain of the MV Amera, Odd Jarle Flatebo, lauded the Ministry of Tourism for the facilities developed which ensured a smoother docking process for the vessels in Roseau. He expressed his willingness to return to the island nation in near future.

The arrival of the cruise marked the beginning of a new relationship between the country and the international cruise line.

Moving forward, Dominica will welcome MV Grand Princess today which will be docking at the Woodbridge Bay Port with 3100 visitors. On Wednesday, two vessels will be arriving to the island simultaneously including MV Jewel of the Seas and MV Britannia, bringing 2702 and 4250 visitors respectively.

This will be followed by the arrival of MV Aidasol on November 13 which will bring at least 2688 visitors and will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The week will end will the arrival of MV Renaissance and MV Aidaperla on Friday and Saturday respectively. These two cruises will bring 1727 and 4350 visitors and will be docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

While sharing this weekly cruise scheduled, the tourism officials also noted that the 2025-2026 cruise ship season which officially opened on October 15 is poised to be the largest in the history of Domnica. This year, the island nation anticipates welcoming more than 470,000 cruise visitors aboard 274 cruises which also includes 13 maiden visits from major international cruise lines.