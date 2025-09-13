Oasis of the Sea brings thousands of visitors to St Kitts and Nevis for 42nd Independence Anniversary

This visit by Oasis of the Sea was particularly special, coinciding with St Kitts and Nevis' 42nd Independence Anniversary, with passengers and off-duty crew exploring the island's rich cultural heritage.

St Kitts and Nevis: Oasis of the Sea brought thousands of visitors to St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The cruise ship docked at Port Zante, with 6,348 passengers onboard. It was the ship’s last call before returning back to Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Florida on September 14.

This visit by Oasis of the Sea was even special as it arrived during the twin island nation’s 42nd Independence Anniversary. The passengers and off-duty crew members came ashore to experience the island’s rich cultural heritage and tradition.

Some visitors joined island tours, and explored Bloody River, Caribelle Batik/Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park and Black Rocks. Others spent the day on the beaches, enjoying the sun and sea.

Travelers also walked through the island’s capital, Basseterre and visited historic landmarks such as the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral and Independence Square.

Adventure-seeking individuals enjoyed activities like snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling, and shopping. Many visitors dined at local bars and restaurants, enjoying Kittitian cuisine and hospitality.

The Oasis of the Seas departed from St Kitts and Nevis late in the afternoon, and began its journey for its home port of Fort Lauderdale. It will arrive in Florida on Saturday, bringing a long voyage to an end.

Oasis of the Seas - Itinerary

The cruise ship is operated by Royal Caribbean International. Oasis of the Seas was the first of her class - Oasis Class, and was one of the largest passenger ships in the world, until it was exceeded by Icon Class in 2023.

This ship has a gross tonnage of 226,838, with a length of 361.8m (1,187 ft) and height of 72 m (236 ft) above water line. It features a total of 18 decks, which includes 16 passenger decks. The cruise ship has a capacity to carry 5,606 passengers at double occupancy and a maximum number of 6,699.

There were a total of 2,165 crew members on its maiden voyage and, which was increased to 2,181 as of 2019. Moreover, it moves at a speed of 24.5 knots (45.4 km/h; 28.2 mph).