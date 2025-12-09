Trinidad: Claxton Bay community shaken as couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide 

The first victim, was discovered with her throat slit, while her partner, was found hanging by an electric cord from a rafter above the bed.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a woman and her partner were found dead in what police officials are treating as a suspected murder-suicide. According to reports, the grisly discovery was made early on Monday morning in Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay and it has left the entire community reeling.

The first victim, a 42-year-old Angel Lutchman, was reportedly found with her throat slit while her partner 29-year-old Shazard Mohammed was found hanging by an electric cord from a rafter over the bed.

The neighbours of the victims have indicated that the couple may have been in a relationship. While sharing the report, officials said that the tragic scene was uncovered around 7 20 am by Lutchman’s 13-year-old son who lives with his aunt most of the time. The child allegedly stumbled upon the horrific scene as he visited the home.

Soon after that, he began shouting, alerting neighbours who eventually called the police officials. A team from the Couva Police Station responded to the scene and investigations are still going on to determine the circumstances which led to the couple’s deaths. The incident has shaken neighbours and family members and has left several in shock over the violent turn of events.

Residents of the area expressed grief and disbelief as investigators continue to process the scene. Mohammed was a Digicel employee, relatives said.

Notably, Lutchman’s brother stated that the couple had been fighting for over a year. He described Mohammed as jealous and had banned Lutchman from speaking with her friends. The woman eventually obtained a restraining order against him. The brother further stated that Mohammed had previously threatened to kill Lutchman.

Police believe that Lutchman’s throat was slit by Mohammed, who later took his own life by hanging himself with an electrical cord inside the house.

Meanwhile, scenes of grief unfolded at the scene as relatives watched in anguish while the bodies of the victims were removed from Lutchman’s home. A young woman was visibly overcome with emotion as the bodies left the residence at Abraham Street.

As the investigations into the brutal killing continues, police are urging anyone with information related to the victims to report to them.