Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry set to return home after medical treatment in Thailand

Jamaica: Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, is set to return home after receiving medical treatment in Thailand following a serious fall during the Miss Universe Pageant on November 19.

A joint statement from the Miss Universe Organization and the family of Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, stated that the 28-year-old is set to return to Jamaica soon, accompanied by a full medical escort team to continue her treatment.

After the Jamaican beauty queen suffered an intra-cranial hemorrhage, loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries from falling off the Miss Universe stage during the preliminary competition in Thailand in mid-November.

She was then admitted to the hospital in Bangkok under critical condition and remained under constant neurological monitoring, until recently where her condition improved and she is set to soon return to Jamaica and continue with the procedures.

Henry's family expressed deep gratitude to the Miss Universe Organisation for taking care of Dr. Gabrielle Henry following her fatal stage fall by covering all her medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, and for covering Dr. Henry's mother and sister accommodation and travel expenses and all of the family’s flight expenses.

Furthermore, the joint statement added that the Miss Universe Organisation is committed to continue to fund Henry's medically escorted repatriation flight and has "committed to covering all future medical expenses arising from this incident."

The 28-year-old Miss Universe Jamaica contestant is set to return to Jamaica in the coming days with a full medical support team with her to ensure safe transport as she is set to continue with treatment once she arrives in Jamaica.

Additionally, the Miss Universe Organisation has addressed recent reports that stated that the organisation blamed Dr. Gabrielle Henry for her fall off the stage, and called the report entirely inaccurate.

As the Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed any blame to Dr. Gabrielle over the fall, and the accusations do not reflect the joint statement that was released from the organization and Dr. Henry’s family.

Dr. Henry and her family extended their heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica, the Miss Universe community, and supporters worldwide in the statement, for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, and encouragement that was shown to her following her fall.