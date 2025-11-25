Jamaica’s Gabrielle Henry recovering well, set for ICU discharge after Miss Universe stage accident

The young woman reportedly fell off the stage into the crowd while wearing a sparkly orange gown and high heels.

Jamaica: Dr. Gabrielle Henry, Jamaica’s representative at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, is reportedly in good condition and is expected to be discharged from the ICU soon. The 28-year-old contestant was hospitalized on Wednesday, November 19 following a frightening fall off the stage during the evening gown competition at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Gabrielle Henry, reportedly tumbled off the stage into the crowd while walking in her sparkly orange gown and high heels. She was then carried off the stage on a stretcher, and rushed to the ICU of a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, where she remained under intensive medical attention.

During her time in the hospital, she was accompanied by her mother Maureen Henry and her sister Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels.

While there were no initial reports of life-threatening injuries or broken bones, her sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, shared that Gabrielle’s condition isn’t improving as hoped, leading doctors to keep her under close observation.

Her pageant team has also asked fans around the world to send prayers and avoid speculation or negative comments as they navigate this difficult time.

The Miss Universe Organization issued the update of Dr. Gabrielle’s health on Monday stating the 24-year-old is set to soon be discharged after being under close monitoring over the last seven days. The organisation noted that they cannot share any medical details or status about her condition and injuries as of now until she or her family members authorise the disclosure of the details.

President of Miss Universe pageant Raúl Rocha also stated that the organisation ensured that she received the best treatment, by bringing in specialists to examine her and monitor her progress, ensuring accurate evaluation and monitoring.

He added that the Miss Universe Organization has also been covering 100% of all medical, accommodation, transportation, and flight-rebooking expenses for Dr. Gabrielle and her family members.