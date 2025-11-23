Miss Universe 2025 under fresh controversy over Miss Mexico's predetermined win

Former judge alleged that he was urged to support Miss Mexico, a request he refused before withdrawing from the judging panel.

Thailand: Fresh controversies are now surfacing around the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, after former judge Omar Harfouch claimed that he quit the competition upon realizing the winner had been predetermined.

Harfouch, who quit as a judge of the pageant just days before the finals of the Miss Universe 2025 competition, told HBO that he quit due to the fact that he had already predicted Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch’s victory 24 hours before the finals.

Harfouch stated that his prediction came from what he called a direct conflict of interest, as Fátima Bosch’s father is in business with Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha. A factor that reportedly shaped not only the competition’s direction but the final results days before the final competition.

The former Miss Universe judge also alleged that he was being persuaded by Rocha and his son to support Miss Mexico during a meeting in Dubai, which he refused and followed the action by his withdrawal from the panel.

Harfouch has called Bosch, Miss Mexico a ‘fake winner’ citing that her win was engineered and is due to the business connection between her father and Rocha, the owner of the Miss Universe pageant.

Furthermore, adding more fuel to the controversy are images surfacing online that Omar Harfouch reportedly published showcasing Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch also the winner of the Miss Universe pageant 2025 and owner Raul Rocha embracing one another further suggesting that the two shared an intimate connection.

The post along with the image of the two embracing was shared on Omar Harfouch Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 21, after he tendered his resignation. With the post captioned “Do you know who these people are?”

The photo is reportedly authentic, after various questions were raised where Harfouch responded by showcasing a screenshot of the photo being run through various AU tools all proving that the image was 100% real.

Rocha and the now Miss Universe, Bosch are yet to comment on the photo’s authenticity.

Harfouch full HBO interview where he exposes what was allegedly happening is set to air in May 2026 on HBO.

The Miss Universe Organization has denied all wrongdoing and have continued to insist that the results were judged independently.