Miss Universe 2025 Director breaks down in tears after backlash over “Dumb Head” remark to Miss Mexico

On November 4, Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was disrespected by the event director, leading to a walkout by all contestants.

Thailand: Tensions flared at the Miss Universe 2025 Sashing Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand as the National director of the event, Nawat Itsaragrisil allegedly called one of the contestants, Fatima Bosch of Mexico “dumb head”. This act of his resulted in a mass walkout by the several contestants, including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

The incident took place on November 4, when the director of the event himself asked Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch “Okay Mexico, where are you?” and started disrespecting her, however moments later the whole scenario changed as the constants walked out the room.

Videos of the incident are circulating online where the director can be heard saying that “if you follow the orders from your national director, you are ‘dumb head’.” and when she responded by saying that “We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organisation”, Nawat responded, “No, you must listen to me first, then argue with me.”

The heated exchange resulted in Bosch leaving the room in a powerful display of solidarity following which several other candidates across the nation including reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, also left the room.

While the contestants stood up to leave, he called for security to stop them but his attempts were futile. As the contestants walked out the room, media persons covered her and asked her about the situation to which she responded “We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things should be handled; to trash another girl is beyond disrespectful.”

While supporting Miss Mexico, Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, posted on her social media platform that “Standing up for yourself is not always easy, but it’s one of the most important acts of self-respect and strength. Enough is enough, our voices will be heard loud and clear.”

Social media, netizens and former pageant participants also condemned the behaviour of the director while addressing the pageant contestant and calling it “disrespectful” and “unacceptable.” The backlash quickly went global, prompting the director to issue a tearful public apology in front of the media and public.

After the controversy, the Head of the 74th Miss Universe Host Committee, Nawat apologized to the contestants for his behavior at the event.

He also went on to say that there was a misunderstanding caused by the language barrier. The word that the Miss Universe Host Committee head had wanted to use was damage. However, the members of the public have refused to take the clarification by Mr. Nawat insisted that he said exactly what he meant to say.

“If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected by what I said, I’ll take a minute to apologize to everyone, especially to the girls who were present, around 75 of them,” he said in a post-event interview while breaking down in tears.

Additionally the Organisation of Miss Universe denounced Nawat’s actions as “malicious,” hinting at legal action against him and with that he is also banned from taking part in the events related to this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Finally, the competition will continue in Bangkok, Thailand with the finale set for November 21.