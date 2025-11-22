Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 amid controversy

Despite being publicly humiliated and called a 'dumb head' during the competition, Fatima Bosch stood with dignity and grace, making history as the first Miss Universe from Tabasco, Mexico.

Bangkok, Thailand: The world now has its 74th Miss Universe with Mexico’s Fatima Bosch wining the title on November 21, 2025. She was crowned Miss Universe 2025 by the former winner of Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

Even after being publicly called a “dumb head” during the competition, she stood her ground with dignity, confidence, and grace and became the first ever winner from Tabasco.

The grand finale of Miss Universe took place on Friday, November 21, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, where all the 30 contestants tried their best to be crowned but at the last there were only 5 contestants remaining.

Out of top five contestants competing against each other for the crown, Mexico’s Fatima Bosch stood strong and won the title while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh ranked as 1st runner up.

Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali ranked 2nd runner up, followed by Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yace who ranked 3rd and 4th.

A teary-eyed Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch was seen overwhelmed with emotion as she received the crown, surrounded by fellow contestants who cheered and embraced her in a heartwarming moment on stage.

Earlier this month Fatima was embroiled in a controversy which brought international attention to the beauty pageant, where she was humiliated by the Thai director, Nawat Itsaragrisil who allegedly called her “dumbhead”.

Fans and the community of the Miss Universe 2025 are very happy with this win as they are praising Fatima for being strong and standing her ground even after all the drama. Many Mexicans celebrated her victory, as did others who had applauded her walkout.

But on the other hand some have also wondered if organizers gave her the crown to make up for the earlier scandal.