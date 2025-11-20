Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry rushed to hospital after dramatic stage fall 

Viral videos circulating online show the moment the 28-year-old contestant, wearing a striking orange gown, was making her way down the aisle when she suddenly lost her footing near the edge of the ramp and tumbled off the stage.

Jamaica: Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, has been hospitalised after a dramatic accidental fall from the stage during the preliminary evening gown competition on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Following the fall, she had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher, confirms the authorities.

According to viral videos being widely circulating online, the incident took place as the 28-year-old contestant, dressed in a beautiful orange gown, was walking through the aisle when she suddenly slipped off the edge of the ramp and fell off the stage.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to the stage, carried her on a stretcher, and rushed her to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Bangkok for further evaluation and tests.

The Miss Universe Organisation confirmed on Wednesday, November 19, that the 28-year-old representing Jamaica remains in stable condition following the accident and she only sustained minor wounds. The organisation further said that she is currently under medical care at a hospital in Bangkok, where she is expected to remain overnight for observation.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation also issued a statement following Dr. Gabrielle’s fall, confirming that she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. However, she remains in hospital undergoing further tests to ensure a full recovery.

The organisation further asked everyone to stay upbeat, lift her up in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she continues to receive the necessary medical care that she needs.

Raul Rocha Cantú, President of the Miss Universe Pageant, reportedly visited Dr. Gabrielle along with her family. Following the visit, he shared on Instagram that Dr. Gabrielle suffered no fractures and is receiving excellent care as she continues her recovery.

Dr. Gabrielle Henry is an ophthalmologist and also a strong advocate for the visually impaired people across Jamaica and beyond. She has also established the See Me Foundation which provides educational and economic opportunities for individuals who are blind or have reduced vision.

Gabrielle, who was crowned Miss Jamaica Universe last August, has long dreamed of competing in Miss Universe and had been preparing for Friday’s main event. Miss Universe 2025, the 74th edition of the pageant, is scheduled to take place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.