Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant Tyra Spaulding dies by suicide

Jamaica is in mourning after Tyra Spaulding, a former Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 contestant, was found dead at her home.

Jamaica: The island nation is in shock, as 26-year-old Tyra Spaulding, also known as a former contestant of  Miss Universe Jamaica 2023, was found dead at home on Tuesday evening.

According to the reports by Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the 26-year-old was found hanging in her bedroom with a pink curtain tied around her neck by her relatives on September 23.

Despite her radiant smile seen on social media and her role as a dedicated accountant that inspired many. The 26-year-old had reportedly been struggling with her mental health.

As on August 15, weeks before her death Spaulding took to her Instagram and stated that she was “going through hell”, comments that were taken lightly. The comments were later followed by a YouTube video where she candidly spoke of her struggles with suicidal thoughts.

In the YouTube video she discussed her experiences with depression and suicidal ideation, a cry for help that now carries heartbreaking weight.

Following the breaking of the news of her passing, condolences have poured in from the members of the Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 cohort as many contestants took to social media to express their sorrow and shock over Tyra Spaulding passing.

I’m holding her loved ones in close prayer during this unimaginable time… Rest in peace Tyra.” Among the members who poured out their condolences was Jordanne Lauren Levy, the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica, who wrote on her Instagram story that her heart was heavy as she learned of the passing of a fellow contestant from the Miss Universe Jamaica family.

Levy lastly stressed  that reaching out for help is a sign of strength, as people often hide their struggles behind a smile, urging followers to remember they are not alone and that every life is precious.

Tika Rutherford, another contestant from the 2023 cohort, also shared on her Instagram story that words cannot begin to describe the feeling that the news of the passing of Spaulding has brought to the pageant community. Lastly expressing to Tyra  that she was loved and she wishes that she knew that.

Spaulding was among the 30 finalists pageantries who competed for the crown and title of Miss Universe Jamaica two years ago.

Police have launched an investigation into her death although there have not been any signs of foul play as the 26-year-old struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts that led to her untimely death. Spaulding’s passing comes amid rising suicide rates in Jamaica, with 67 deaths recorded in 2024—the highest in nearly 25 years.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

