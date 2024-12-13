CONFIRMED: Tollywood Superstar Allu Arjun Granted Bail

Following this, the rumors related to the arrest of the actor aired the social media platforms with talks and questions like “Allu Arjun arrested”, “Why is Allu Arjun arrested?”, “Allu Arjun jailed”, and many such.

India: The Tollywood Stylish Superstar Allu Arjun was called on this morning for an interrogation in accordance with the stampede case that took place on 4th of December.

Following this, the rumors related to the arrest of the actor aired the social media platforms with talks and questions like “Allu Arjun arrested”, “Why is Allu Arjun arrested?”, “Allu Arjun jailed”, and many such.

#Pushpa2 star Allu Arjun has been arrested by Hyderabad police. Where govt Running by the Congress.



If Allu Arjun can be Arrested for Negligence which resulted to 1 De@th, then why not Sharad Pawar for 100s of De@ths? #AlluArjunArrest #IstandWithAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/BrfRQFPRTq — Mahant Adityanath 2.0🦁 (@MahantYogiG) December 13, 2024

The recent verdict by the regional high court has granted bail to this Pan India actor.

Follow up on the Interrogation

The interrogation led on to Allu Arjun being booked under remand for 14 days.

On the other side, Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi, later showed willingness of dropping the case and stated that the actor played no part in what had happened.

This came as a surprise considering that Allu Arjun had just gotten a custody order, which made the situation very messy.

Allu Arjun stampede case: The Incident

The tragic event which occurred at the Sandhya 70 MM Theatre, on 4th December 2024 during the screening of Pushpa 2, has placed the Tollywood actor Allu Arjun under scrutiny.

The unfortunate set of events led to a fan named Revathi losing her life which is a sobering incident drawing perspective regarding victim and sorely inadequate crowd safety policies being implemented.

Retrospect into the incident

Having mentioned this greater concern, the ChikkadPally Police Station were requested as of December 3, 2024, by the management of the Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, to contain the audience by using Police Bandobust.

They estimated that there would be a lot of people in attendance, especially VIPs and the cast of the film and hence the threats were valid.

However, despite such precautions being taken, the whole situation showcased that the Crowds were poorly managed.

The actor’s perspective

Allu Arjun expressed his point of view on the matters shortly after the whole incident occurred and stated, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre.”

He added, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

Triggering other aspects

The incident also aroused political interest since the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been criticized for the states crowd regulation policy during major events.

CM Reddy, being the head of the Telangana state, is facing severe public backlash on this incident for the mismanagement even after the concerned threatre pleaded for added security.

Allu Arjun case: Public and co-stars to his support

As the probe is on, the support Allu Arjun has is still quite solid as the fans staged protests outside the Police Station at Chikkadpally.

Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and other prominent Tollywood stars stood in support of the actor saying the comments of criticism were unwarranted.

This terrible incident highlights the pressing requirement for the enhancement of stringent rules and collaboration between the event managers, organizers and the relevant authority to always prioritise the safety of people at mass events.