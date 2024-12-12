Legendary comedian Duncan Norvelle dies at the age of 66

The star known for his catchphrase ‘Catch Me’ passed award this morning (December 12, 2024).

A well renowned comedian of 80s Duncan Norvelle has died at the age of 66 just 12 years after he suffered a major stroke which left half of his body paralysed.

The star known for his catchphrase ‘Chase Me’ passed award this morning (December 12, 2024).

How Duncan Norvelle Died

While the reason of his death has not been revealed yet, but his death was confirmed by his agent through the comedian's Facebook profile. He said that Duncan was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who used to love showbusiness.

It was further mentioned that the comedian died around 8 15 am today. It was confirmed that he died peacefully alongside his wife Lynn and daughter Yasmin. The post noted that funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Reportedly, the Leicestershire comedian rose to fame on ITV’s Saturday Royal Variety Show which was aired during early 1980s.

Duncan Norvelle – A True Legend

Duncan Norvelle was a familiar face on British TV during the 1980s and was known for his camp humour.

Even in 2012, when the TV favourite suffered a stroke and was informed by doctors that it was unlikely he would ever walk or talk properly again, he defiantly said: "I saw a lot of stroke patients give up and not question what the doctors were saying to them, but I was determined to get better and live my life."

The stroke didn't stop him and he continued to work his audiences even sat from his wheelchair. He helped raise awareness, fundraised, and proved that life goes on even when sometimes you are delivered such a horrific blow.

He leaves behind his girlfriend Linda Trevallion, who cared for him for the past 10 years, and three children: Jack, Sophie and Yasmin.

Following the devastating news, his partner Linda changed her Facebook profile picture and cover picture to that of Norvelle’s as a tribute to him.

Social media is also flooded with tributes from across the entertainment industry. Among them was Duncan’s fellow comic Roy Brown who called the news very ‘sad’ and called him a ‘dear friend’ ‘great entertainer’ and a ‘major star’.

Another comedian named Tommy J Rollason noted, “Heart breaking news to hear that Duncan Norvelle has passed away. As a child Duncan was my hero and when I met him my hero became my friend & Brother I was in awe of Duncan and forever will remember his smile.”

UK based stand up comedian James Davidson expressed his sincere condolences and noted, “All of us at Ustreme were saddened to hear about the passing of Duncan Norvelle. We send out our heartfelt condolences to Linda & the rest of Duncan's family. Rest in peace Duncan. You were, and always will be, a Proper Comedian."