1960s beloved actress Julie Stevens dies at 87 due to Parkinson disease

Julie Stevens, an English actress, presenter and singer died on December 5, 2024 at the age of 87 after fighting with Parkinson’s disease for three years.

Her daughter, Rachel confirmed her mother’s death and said that her mother died just few weeks before her 88th birthday and that she will always be remembered for her joyfulness and lasting legacy in the world of television.

Stevens was best known for her appearances on children’s television shows like Cabbages and Kings (1972-1974), and comedy shows like Girls About Town (1931).

She was also known for her role in spy movies like The Avengers (1961-1969) and Carry On Cleo (1964).

Career Journey

Julie Stevens started her on-screen career as a comedienne in 1956 with TV series, Bid for Fame and got recognition by fans of the show instantly.

Julie Stevens She was famous among fans for her role as Venus Smith in The Avengers, starring opposite John Steed and was in only 6 episodes.

Stevens got popular on children’s television by being a part of kid-favorite program Play School in 1965 and as a storyteller on Watch With Mother in 1967.

Julie Stevens was very popular during 1960s till 1980s with her on-screen career ending in early 2000s after being a part of some great hits back then.

Personal Life

Julie Stevens was born in 1936 in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, England and studied at Philips High School and then got trained to be a nurse at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

She got married to actor John White in January 1962 who was her on-screen partner in Play School in late 1960s.

After having two children with White, she split from her husband in 1975 and was later married to actor and director Michael Hucks in 1981 till 2001.