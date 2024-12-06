Marvel Rivals, developed and published by NetEase and Marvel Games, has been officially launched on December 5 at 7 p.m. (ET) and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

This 6v6 action game, features 33 Marvel Comics characters like Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man.

The game has extremely detailed graphics, and engaging gameplay, providing both casual and die-hard gamers with a captivating gaming experience.

Marvel Rivals has a good chance of becoming the preferred fighting game among the fans of Marvel Universe.

Marvel Rivals features three exciting game modes: Convoy, Domination, and Convergence.

Some leaked Marvel characters that might or might not be part of the game anytime in the future are Human Touch, Ultron, Mr. Fantastic, Blade, Invisible Woman and The Thing.

Comments like “Surprised how well the servers ran”, “The art in the game is the best I’ve ever seen in any game”, and “So excited” come from the fans who were waiting a long time for the game and are pleased with it.

Plot and storyline of the game

The game’s storyline revolves around a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his heroic counterpart from 2099, triggering the ‘Timestream Entanglement’, that merge universes and creating heroes and villains.

Players, each with a team of 6 Marvel characters will attempt to get past the mixed universes while attempting to win against the two Dooms causing universes to collide.

Doom also creates four new universes – Techno Dystopia of 2099, present timeline where evil strikes, the unstable space time known as Mosaic Timeline, and the Collapsing Timeline in which even Gods can die.

Requirements for Marvel Rivals

• A fast processor (Intel Core i5)

• 12 GB of RAM

• A good graphics card (AMD RX 580)

• 70 GB of free space on the hard disk

• Windows 10 operating system NetEase officially released Marvel Rivals on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

