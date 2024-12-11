Watch: Filipino singer breaks down in tears after becoming 1st from his nation to win The Voice

As the announcement was made, the winner was seen breaking down in happy tears and sitting on the floor of the stage as he was taking a moment to believe that he actually did it.

After facing rejection seven times, including on The Voice Philippines, Sofronio Vasquez has made history by becoming the first Filipino and Asian to win The Voice USA.

His breathtaking performance of “A Million Dreams” brought the house down, with even Michael Bublé’s emotional reaction stealing the spotlight. On Tuesday, Sofronio who was under Michael Bublé's team was declared the winner of the singing competition’s 26th edition.

The singer was also seen expressing his feelings in his native language while hugging his coach. He said that he is excited to go home and meet his family as he will take the prestigious trophy to them.

What does the winner of The Voice 2024 receive

Sofronio Vasquez received the majority of votes from America, winning a $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group. He impressed the judges and the viewers with his rendition of Sia's "Unstoppable" and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

The winer said that he would be using his price money to bring his mother Aida Vasquez to Utica, USA from Philippines.

The Voice 2024 Finale

While going into the live finale on Monday night, the winner was joined by four other contestants who made that semi-final cut earlier this week. The finalists even comprised of a second competitor from New York State who was a 16 year old Sydney Sterlace of West Seneca.

Notably, live public voting for the final winner opened as the show kicked off at 8 pm and closed at 7 am on Tuesday morning. The final winners who were announced at the end of the episode were Sterlace who was coached by Gwen Stefani secured the 3rd position which left Vasquez and coach Michael Bublé's second Team Bublé Shye as the top 2 of the five.

The 32-year-old Vasquez was standing side by side with Shye as the host Carson Daly heated up everyone to announce the final results. He fell to his knees in happy tears as his name was announced.

Following this he hugged Shye and then all of his fellow contestants and four coaches, who came up on the stage for a big group huge and to extend their congratulations to him.

Who is Sofronio Vasquez

26 year old Sofronio Vasquez grew up in the Philippines and while his family did not have much money when he was a child, he always had his music. He also credits his father with instilling in him a love of singing and even calls his father as his first coach.

While music was not his first career pursuit, it eventually became the thing that he wants to take up.

Initially he studied to become a dentist and began practicing but the tragic loss of his father inspired him to keep pursuing his dream of singing on the international stages and he began to pursue his passion of music once again as a tribute to his father. This led to several viral cover songs on social media and eventually, the singer ended up on the stage of The Voice, becoming the first winner from his country of this international music show.