Selena Gomez Stuns Fans, Flaunts Engagement Ring with Benny Blanco

The news of their engagement was shared with their fans via a post on Selena Gomez’s official Instagram on December 11, 2024, with a beautiful caption, “forever begins now”.

Following the viral announcement of American singer Selena Gomez and Producer Benny Blanco’s engagement, the internet is in an uproar.

The post included a set of 4 pictures with the first one being a close-up shot of her hand with a beautiful engagement ring on the ring finger.

The other photos were of her sitting on a picnic spot while smiling looking at her engagement ring on her hand, her showing her hand with the ring in front of her face, and the last photo was of her and Benny in a hug with Benny kissing her head and her laughing with eyes closed.

The fans super excited of their favorite singer finally being engaged commented under the post, “congrats soo happy for you, you deserve to be happy”, “I’m so happy for you”, and “WE ARE SCREAMING FOR OUR GIRL.”

Benny himself commented under the post writing that she is his wife to Hung Vanngo, a famous makeup artist responded with a question, whether he need to cancel his Vietnam trip this weekend.

Many celebrities commented under the post congratulating them like Taylor Swift who wrote that she will be the flower girl.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Relationship journey

Selena and Benny went public with their relationship in December 2023 after dating secretly for almost six months.

Benny on a show said that his next goal was to be a father as he loves kids and said it was an everyday conversation with his girlfriend, Selena.

The couple has been spotted together at many events since going public including Golden Globes, and basketball games.

The couple also spend this year’s Thanksgiving together with the singer posting Instagram stories to show their celebrations.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 together Selena also shared photos of their Halloween costumes, dressed up as characters form Alice in Wonderland. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dressed up as characters form Alice in Wonderland for Halloween 2024 The couple in a TikTok challenge ‘Who’s most likely to’ revealed that she confessed first to which Benny wraps her in a hug.

Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez, born in 1992, is an American singer who began her singing career with “Cruella de Vil” in February 2008.

Selena Gomez She is also an actress beginning her career as a child actress in the series Barney & Friends (2002 – 2004).

Not only is she a singer and actor, but also a businesswoman as she owns her own cosmetics company Rare Beauty, launched on September 3, 2020, after getting inspired by her third studio album, Rare in 2020.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco, born in 1988, is an American producer, songwriter, and author, who is mentored by Dr. Luke (songwriter and producer).

Benny Blanco Blanco has worked with many artists worldwide like Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Benny has found two labels – Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, in 2014.

He released his debut single ‘Eastside’ along with Halsey and Khalid, with the song peaking at number 9 on Billboard Hot 100.