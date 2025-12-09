2025-12-09 08:04:49
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: CCTV captures broad-daylight execution of ‘dogman’ on Laventille Road 

Police reported that the incident occurred near a basketball court along Laventille Road in San Juan.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: The brazen daylight killing of 42-year-old David Patrick, also known as ‘Dogman’ at Laventille Road, San Juan was captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The victim, who was an unemployed resident of Cocoa Road, Laventille Road, San Juan, Trinidad was shot dead shortly after 9 am on Sunday.

Police reported that the incident took place in the vicinity of a basketball court located along Laventille Road in San Juan.

Preliminary investigations further indicate that around 8:45 am, Patrick was eating doubles with a group of men near a red and cream shop when a white coloured Nissan AD Wagon drove towards west along the roadway. As the vehicle approached, its front as well as rear left doors suddenly flew open, and occupants began firing shots at the group.

The victim tried to flee but was chased by a gunman who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. The CCTV shows that he exited the vehicle and pursued him. Patrick fell into a nearby drain where the attacker fired many additional shots at a very close range.

The assailant then re-entered the vehicle which briefly turned around before speeding east along the Laventille Road and they made their good escape.

Police and Emergency Health Services immediately responded before 10 am after receiving the report only to find Patrick lying motionless in the drain. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators recovered four 9mm spent shells, two live 5.56 rounds, glass fragments, and swabs from the scene.

Further investigations led officers to La Hoe Road, off Laventille Road, San Juan, where the suspect vehicle was discovered abandoned, with several spent shells found inside. The body was removed to Ideals Funeral Home pending a post-mortem, while homicide detectives continue their enquiries. The incident has left the entire community shocked with locals asking for justice.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Kenneth Rijock will be expected to apologise and retract his statements. ©Angel Valentin
Uncategorised

Legal papers filed against US blogger and Dominica journalist

2025-12-09 07:19:32

West Indies captain Jason Holder has the unenviable task of leading an inexperienced side.
Uncategorised

West Indies absent: The new normal in cricket?

2025-12-09 07:19:32

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Masked gunmen shoot Antigua man in his home

2025-12-09 07:19:32

From left, the 2017 Eastern Caribbean Youth Ambassadors: Gary Telesford, Reon King, Adero Daniel, Reiba-Marie Baltimore, US ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela, Nakiya Toussaint, Kevie Frederick, Jahnika Francis, Nathan Francis.
Uncategorised

Caribbean youth ambassadors participate in leadership programme

2025-12-09 07:19:32

Saint Lucia records several new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia records 3 deaths as COVID-19 cases surge

2025-12-09 07:19:32

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica (PC - Facebook account of Dominica Meteorological Office)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica

2025-12-09 07:19:32

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia shocked by tragic daylight shooting at Derek Walcott Square:...

2025-12-09 07:19:32

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Police probe kidnapping and brutal murder of 63-year-old Vishnu...

2025-12-09 07:19:32