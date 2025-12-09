Trinidad: CCTV captures broad-daylight execution of ‘dogman’ on Laventille Road 

Police reported that the incident occurred near a basketball court along Laventille Road in San Juan.

Trinidad and Tobago: The brazen daylight killing of 42-year-old David Patrick, also known as ‘Dogman’ at Laventille Road, San Juan was captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The victim, who was an unemployed resident of Cocoa Road, Laventille Road, San Juan, Trinidad was shot dead shortly after 9 am on Sunday.

Police reported that the incident took place in the vicinity of a basketball court located along Laventille Road in San Juan.

Preliminary investigations further indicate that around 8:45 am, Patrick was eating doubles with a group of men near a red and cream shop when a white coloured Nissan AD Wagon drove towards west along the roadway. As the vehicle approached, its front as well as rear left doors suddenly flew open, and occupants began firing shots at the group.

The victim tried to flee but was chased by a gunman who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. The CCTV shows that he exited the vehicle and pursued him. Patrick fell into a nearby drain where the attacker fired many additional shots at a very close range.

The assailant then re-entered the vehicle which briefly turned around before speeding east along the Laventille Road and they made their good escape.

Police and Emergency Health Services immediately responded before 10 am after receiving the report only to find Patrick lying motionless in the drain. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators recovered four 9mm spent shells, two live 5.56 rounds, glass fragments, and swabs from the scene.

Further investigations led officers to La Hoe Road, off Laventille Road, San Juan, where the suspect vehicle was discovered abandoned, with several spent shells found inside. The body was removed to Ideals Funeral Home pending a post-mortem, while homicide detectives continue their enquiries. The incident has left the entire community shocked with locals asking for justice.