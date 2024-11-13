British Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes embarks on epic adventure in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: A world renowned retired British Olympic gold medalist, TV presenter, social media influencer and journalist with The Times UK, Dame Kelly Holmes, has arrived in Saint Lucia for a peaceful vacation.



She is known for her legendary wins in the 800m as well as 1500m at the Athens Olympics in 2004.



According to the information, Dame is in Saint Lucia to embrace the adventure of a lifetime on this Caribbean island. She is taking on the three peak challenge which includes hiking from Gros Piton which stands 2,618.9 feet tall, Petite Piton 2,438 feet and Mt Gimie, the tallest mountain in Saint Lucia, standing at 3120 feet.

Dame Kelly with Julian Toussiant in Saint Lucia The British athlete is joined by a record-breaking Saint Lucian ultra-runner and adventure guide, Julian Toussiant who is leading the way through these breathtaking climbs.



Not only this, Dame Kelly will also be diving into the rich experiences of the island with activities including Chocolate Making with Project Chocolat, Sulphur Springs & Mud Bath with SRDF, Ziplining with Rain Forest Sky Rides, Fond Doux Estate Lunch & EstateTour, Sailing with Just Sail and Snuba with Sea Trek Saint Lucia.



The retired Olympian also took to Facebook to share her glimpses as she is vacationing in Saint Lucia. Dame had breakfast at the amazing Ladera Resort, contemplating the climb up Petite Piton in Saint Lucia.



She shared a picture of herself sitting in a balcony as she is having a mocktail, omelette and other dishes. Dame shared another post of herself at a beach in Saint Lucia as she is enjoying the sunset. She captioned the picture, “Turning Dreams into Reality Holding them up and do it, Sunset in St Lucia,” pairing it with a yellow-colored heart.



Throughout her vacation, she will be having a great time on the island and will be sharing her glimpses regularly on her Facebook account.



Her arrival in Saint Lucia is being regarded as a huge milestone as it once again puts the island on the international map, becoming one of the premier destinations in the Caribbean.