Dominica poised for tourism boom as 15 cruises bring over 27,600 passengers this week 

Dominica’s Tourism Ministry said thousands of arrivals in a week will boost local businesses, tour operators and communities.

Dominica is set for a vibrant week of cruise tourism as 16 cruise vessels carrying more than 27,600 passengers are scheduled to arrive on the island between January 19 and January 26, 2026, according to the latest cruise weekly schedule. The steady flow of ships into Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits underscore the island’s strong appeal as a premier Caribbean destination.

While sharing the schedule, the Ministry of tourism of Dominica said that the arrival of thousands of passengers within a week also signals a major boost for local businesses, tour operators and communities across the island.

According to the schedule, the island nation welcomed two cruises on Monday MV Celebrity Ascent and MV Marella Explorer which arrived with 3260 and 2253 visitors respectively. Today, the island will be welcoming MV Enchanted Princess which is set to dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port with 3560 passengers.

Tomorrow, two cruises will arrive MV Ventura and MV Silver Shadow with 2500 and 540 visitors respectively docking at different ports followed by four cruises arriving simultaneously on Thursday. MV Aidasol, MV Grand Princess, SY Sea Cloud and SY Sea Cloud Spirit will arrive bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers.

MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Viking Sea will arrive on January 23 with 2543 and 1000 passengers respectively.

On January 24, Dominica will receive MV Queen Victoria which is scheduled to berth at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2,061 passengers and this will further add to the continued surge in visitor arrivals for the week.

The cruise traffic will peak again on January 25, when two vessels are expected to arrive. MV AIDAperla will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3,256 passengers while MS Insignia will arrive at the Woodbridge Bay Port carrying 777 passengers.

The busy cruise week will conclude on January 26 with the arrival of two luxury sailing vessels at Cabrits. MV Royal Clipper is scheduled to arrive with 260 passengers followed by MV Star Flyer which will bring 180 passengers to the island.

Complete Cruise Schedule (Jan 19-26)

January 19, 2026

MV Celebrity Ascent

Passengers: 3,260

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

MV Marella Explorer

Passengers: 2,253

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 8:00 PM

January 20, 2026

MV Enchanted Princess

Passengers: 3,560

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 7:00 PM

January 21, 2026

MV Ventura

Passengers: 2,500

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

MV Silver Shadow

Passengers: 540

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 22, 2026

MV AIDAsol

Passengers: 2,686

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 6:00 AM | ETD: 8:00 PM

MV Grand Princess

Passengers: 2,600

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

SY Sea Cloud

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 1:30 PM

SY Sea Cloud Spirit

Passengers: 94

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) / Anchorage

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 1:30 PM

January 23, 2026

MV Brilliance of the Seas

Passengers: 2,543

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

MV Viking Sea

Passengers: 1,000

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 24, 2026

MV Queen Victoria

Passengers: 2,061

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 25, 2026

MV AIDAperla

Passengers: 3,256

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 10:00 PM

MS Insignia

Passengers: 777

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 5:00 PM

January 26, 2026

MV Royal Clipper

Passengers: 260

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) / Anchorage

ETA: 11:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM