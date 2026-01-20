2026-01-20 12:22:47
Dominica poised for tourism boom as 15 cruises bring over 27,600 passengers this week 

Dominica’s Tourism Ministry said thousands of arrivals in a week will boost local businesses, tour operators and communities.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica is set for a vibrant week of cruise tourism as 16 cruise vessels carrying more than 27,600 passengers are scheduled to arrive on the island between January 19 and January 26, 2026, according to the latest cruise weekly schedule. The steady flow of ships into Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits underscore the island’s strong appeal as a premier Caribbean destination.

While sharing the schedule, the Ministry of tourism of Dominica said that the arrival of thousands of passengers within a week also signals a major boost for local businesses, tour operators and communities across the island.

According to the schedule, the island nation welcomed two cruises on Monday MV Celebrity Ascent and MV Marella Explorer which arrived with 3260 and 2253 visitors respectively. Today, the island will be welcoming MV Enchanted Princess which is set to dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port with 3560 passengers.

Tomorrow, two cruises will arrive MV Ventura and MV Silver Shadow with 2500 and 540 visitors respectively docking at different ports followed by four cruises arriving simultaneously on Thursday. MV Aidasol, MV Grand Princess, SY Sea Cloud and SY Sea Cloud Spirit will arrive bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers.

MV Brilliance of the Seas and MV Viking Sea will arrive on January 23 with 2543 and 1000 passengers respectively.

On January 24, Dominica will receive MV Queen Victoria which is scheduled to berth at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2,061 passengers and this will further add to the continued surge in visitor arrivals for the week.

The cruise traffic will peak again on January 25, when two vessels are expected to arrive. MV AIDAperla will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3,256 passengers while MS Insignia will arrive at the Woodbridge Bay Port carrying 777 passengers.

The busy cruise week will conclude on January 26 with the arrival of two luxury sailing vessels at Cabrits. MV Royal Clipper is scheduled to arrive with 260 passengers followed by MV Star Flyer which will bring 180 passengers to the island.

Complete Cruise Schedule (Jan 19-26)

January 19, 2026

  • MV Celebrity Ascent 
    Passengers: 3,260 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

  • MV Marella Explorer 
    Passengers: 2,253 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 8:00 PM

January 20, 2026

  • MV Enchanted Princess 
    Passengers: 3,560 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 7:00 PM

January 21, 2026

  • MV Ventura 
    Passengers: 2,500 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

  • MV Silver Shadow 
    Passengers: 540 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 22, 2026

  • MV AIDAsol 
    Passengers: 2,686 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 6:00 AM | ETD: 8:00 PM

  • MV Grand Princess 
    Passengers: 2,600 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

  • SY Sea Cloud 
    Passengers: 94 
    Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 1:30 PM

  • SY Sea Cloud Spirit 
    Passengers: 94 
    Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) / Anchorage 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 1:30 PM

January 23, 2026

  • MV Brilliance of the Seas 
    Passengers: 2,543 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

  • MV Viking Sea 
    Passengers: 1,000 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 7:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 24, 2026

  • MV Queen Victoria 
    Passengers: 2,061 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

January 25, 2026

  • MV AIDAperla 
    Passengers: 3,256 
    Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 
    ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 10:00 PM

  • MS Insignia 
    Passengers: 777 
    Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 
    ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 5:00 PM

January 26, 2026

  • MV Royal Clipper 
    Passengers: 260 
    Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) / Anchorage 
    ETA: 11:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

  • MV Star Flyer 
    Passengers: 180 
    Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 
    ETA: 11:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

