Vegetable dispute leaves one dead, two critically injured in Jamaica

The deadly dispute occurred around 5:00 p.m. on October 11, as the three vendors were reportedly arguing over an unpaid debt for vegetables that were distributed between themselves.

Jamaica: A business dispute over money owed between vendors in Christiana, Manchester, turned deadly on Saturday, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Wrayon Williams, leaving another fatally injured, and the third one in police custody.

According to police reports the deadly dispute occurred around 5:00 p.m. on October 11 as the three vendors were reportedly arguing over an unpaid debt for vegetables that were distributed between themselves.

The argument over the pak choi vegetables reportedly quickly escalated leading to one of the three vendors fatally stabbing two of the vendors with a knife while he only sustained head injuries.

According to reports, following the violent escalation, the police quickly arrived on the scene, disarmed the three vendors and quickly transported the two stabbed victims to the Percy Junior Hospital where Williams succumbed to his wounds and died while the other received treatment for his injuries.

The third vendor who stabbed the two and sustained head injuries was apprehended by the police and is reportedly currently receiving treatment for his head injury. As the police proceed with investigations into the deadly violence between the three vendors.

The citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to voice out their concerns over the tragic indent with one user writing. “Conflict and anger management training should be mandatory for all. Sad to hear that this happened in my Christiana.”

While another blaming the government wrote, “Yeah, because if the whole country had a better quality of life, these things wouldn’t even happen. like that it would be a lot less very far and in between these things would happen, cause I’m not gonna say never. poverty caused this.”