2025-10-14 16:11:10
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: 14-year-old stabs older brother during dispute over clothes in St Elizabeth

The two boys argued, and the 14-year-old, whose identity is not revealed, grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed his older brother, Raheem Thompson.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A 14-year-old boy fatally stabs 17-year-old brother over clothes dispute. According to police reports the tragic incident took place around 9:50 p.m. October 10 as the two boys were inside their home in Comma Pen, St Elizabeth when a fight erupted allegedly connected to clothing.

The two boys began arguing before the fight turned fatal as the 14-year-old whose identity remains concealed took a knife and fatally stabbed the deceased who was identified as Raheem Thompson.

Following the stabbing the 14-year-old reportedly fled the scene as Raheem was rushed to Black River Hospital for medication by his parents. Tragically the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died.

The 14 -year-old brother has reportedly been captured by the police, and authorities are conducting further investigation into the circumstances of this violent crime that left 17-year-old Raheem Thompson dead.

The tragic incident has shocked Jamaica and drew mass attention from the citizens, as they took to Facebook to express their disbelief over the level of violence now impacting even young teenagers.

With one user offering condolences writing, “This is horrible. This will never leave him. Prayers and condolences to that entire family.”

While another stated, “Two brothers — bound by blood — now torn apart forever over clothes. It’s heartbreaking how quickly emotions can turn deadly. We need to teach peace, patience, and love before it’s too late. Life is too precious to be lost over things that don’t matter. Praying for healing, strength, and understanding for everyone affected.”

Another wrote, “This is sad, really sad and heartbreaking. But that 14yrs old now has that to live with each day. And once he has a conscience it sure going to eat him alive.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Dominica: Recovery continues six months after Hurricane Maria

2025-10-14 13:24:11

Dominica Curfew
Uncategorised

Dominica extends curfew till August 17 with additional exemptions

2025-10-14 13:24:11

Uncategorised

Garry Griffith proud of encouraging women for applying firearms licence

2025-10-14 13:24:11

St Lucia records another COVID-19 death
Uncategorised

St Lucia records another COVID-19 death and 39 new cases

2025-10-14 13:24:11

"I am also a farmer myself," says PM Roosevelt Skerrit at Agri-Investment Forum in Guyana
Uncategorised

"I am also a farmer myself," says PM Roosevelt Skerrit at Agri-Investment...

2025-10-14 13:24:11

Saint Lucia celebrates newest centenarian Elmina Jacob
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia celebrates newest centenarian Elmina Jacob

2025-10-14 13:24:11

Nayib Bukele at CPAC (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

El Salvador's Bukele shares message for US conservatives

2025-10-14 13:24:11

Caribbean

Adacia Adonis proudly secures Miss British Virgin Islands 2024 crown

2025-10-14 13:24:11