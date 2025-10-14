Jamaica: 14-year-old stabs older brother during dispute over clothes in St Elizabeth

The two boys argued, and the 14-year-old, whose identity is not revealed, grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed his older brother, Raheem Thompson.

Jamaica: A 14-year-old boy fatally stabs 17-year-old brother over clothes dispute. According to police reports the tragic incident took place around 9:50 p.m. October 10 as the two boys were inside their home in Comma Pen, St Elizabeth when a fight erupted allegedly connected to clothing.

The two boys began arguing before the fight turned fatal as the 14-year-old whose identity remains concealed took a knife and fatally stabbed the deceased who was identified as Raheem Thompson.

Following the stabbing the 14-year-old reportedly fled the scene as Raheem was rushed to Black River Hospital for medication by his parents. Tragically the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died.

The 14 -year-old brother has reportedly been captured by the police, and authorities are conducting further investigation into the circumstances of this violent crime that left 17-year-old Raheem Thompson dead.

The tragic incident has shocked Jamaica and drew mass attention from the citizens, as they took to Facebook to express their disbelief over the level of violence now impacting even young teenagers.

With one user offering condolences writing, “This is horrible. This will never leave him. Prayers and condolences to that entire family.”

While another stated, “Two brothers — bound by blood — now torn apart forever over clothes. It’s heartbreaking how quickly emotions can turn deadly. We need to teach peace, patience, and love before it’s too late. Life is too precious to be lost over things that don’t matter. Praying for healing, strength, and understanding for everyone affected.”

Another wrote, “This is sad, really sad and heartbreaking. But that 14yrs old now has that to live with each day. And once he has a conscience it sure going to eat him alive.”